Drake Shows Off Ridiculous 1-of-1 NASCAR Spec Rolls-Royce

Drake is someone who does it big. Whether it be his mansion, his new ranch in Texas, or his cars, the artist does not shy away from putting his extravagant taste on full display. When you have a lot of money, why not flaunt it? As Drizzy would say, you only live once.

With that being said, fans have gotten some insight into Drake's car collection. During last night's Kick stream with BenDaDonnn, Drizzy showed off his Area 29 Fleet, which contains a bunch of tricked-out trucks with camo and American flag paint schemes. These cars are impressive, and just a tad bit ridiculous.

However, there is one car in this fleet that is absolutely going to leave you in awe. Below, you can see a NASCAR-inspired version of the Rolls-Royce Spectre Mansory. The car has the aforementioned Area 29 paint scheme, while also boasting a rear wing for extra downforce.

Drake's NASCAR-Inspired Rolls-Royce

Just a few moments after showcasing this car on stream, Drake actually gifted BenDaDonnn his very own Rolls-Royce Spectre Mansory. However, Ben's version does not come with all of the NASCAR specifications. Instead, it has a classy black gloss finish to it that will command respect on the road.

Does Rolls-Royce compete in NASCAR?

Perhaps the funniest part about Drake calling his Rolls-Royce a NASCAR is the fact that Rolls-Royce does not compete in the American stock car series. In fact, Rolls-Royce doesn't compete in any racing series, as it mainly focuses on building luxury vehicles.

NASCAR has three manufacturers in the Cup Series right now. Those OEMs are Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota. However, in 2026, RAM is coming back to the Craftsman Truck Series. Eventually, the goal is for Dodge to return to the Cup series, where it last competed back in the late 2000s.