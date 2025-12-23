Drake Shows Off Ridiculous 1-of-1 NASCAR Spec Rolls-Royce

BY Alexander Cole 295 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Drake has a massive fleet of vehicles in Texas right now, and one of them is a Rolls-Royce tricked out in NASCAR aesthetics.

Drake is someone who does it big. Whether it be his mansion, his new ranch in Texas, or his cars, the artist does not shy away from putting his extravagant taste on full display. When you have a lot of money, why not flaunt it? As Drizzy would say, you only live once.

With that being said, fans have gotten some insight into Drake's car collection. During last night's Kick stream with BenDaDonnn, Drizzy showed off his Area 29 Fleet, which contains a bunch of tricked-out trucks with camo and American flag paint schemes. These cars are impressive, and just a tad bit ridiculous.

However, there is one car in this fleet that is absolutely going to leave you in awe. Below, you can see a NASCAR-inspired version of the Rolls-Royce Spectre Mansory. The car has the aforementioned Area 29 paint scheme, while also boasting a rear wing for extra downforce.

Read More: Nas & DJ Premier "Light-Years" Album Review

Drake's NASCAR-Inspired Rolls-Royce

Just a few moments after showcasing this car on stream, Drake actually gifted BenDaDonnn his very own Rolls-Royce Spectre Mansory. However, Ben's version does not come with all of the NASCAR specifications. Instead, it has a classy black gloss finish to it that will command respect on the road.

Does Rolls-Royce compete in NASCAR?

Perhaps the funniest part about Drake calling his Rolls-Royce a NASCAR is the fact that Rolls-Royce does not compete in the American stock car series. In fact, Rolls-Royce doesn't compete in any racing series, as it mainly focuses on building luxury vehicles.

NASCAR has three manufacturers in the Cup Series right now. Those OEMs are Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota. However, in 2026, RAM is coming back to the Craftsman Truck Series. Eventually, the goal is for Dodge to return to the Cup series, where it last competed back in the late 2000s.

That said, Drake is clearly a fan, and now is as good a time as ever for NASCAR to get him involved in some way. The Daytona 500 is coming up on February 15th, and he would certainly be a fun guest to bring out.

Read More: HNHH Holidays: 15 Festive Films Starring Your Favorite Rappers & R&B Icons

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Logan Riely/Getty Images Sports Bubba Wallace Reveals Trailer And Release Date For Netflix Doc 553
NASCAR: Straight Talk Wireless 400 Sneakers Top 5 Best Michael Jordan Jumpman Paint Schemes In NASCAR 1333
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images Sports Fans Were Surprised When Ice Cube Performed During A NASCAR Race In LA 1.9K
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Sports Bubba Wallace Details How Important Michael Jordan Is To NASCAR 952
Comments 0