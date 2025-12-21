Drake Announces Kick Stream Spree To Give Away Part Of His Stake Winnings

Drake is still working hard on his new album ICEMAN, but he wouldn't be one of the biggest artists today if he didn't multitask. Via Instagram, he announced that he will be streaming on Kick tonight (Sunday, December 21), tomorrow night (Monday, December 22), and Tuesday night (December 23), engaging in his love of online gambling and sports betting.

However, the big draw to these streams is that the 6ix God will be giving away 10 percent of his Stake winnings to one lucky fan. He explained as much in his caption, although he also admitted to not being on the hottest of streaks right now.

"Can we end my roughest gambling year on a good note??" Drizzy wrote. "I want to MAXWIN and share 10% of it with you. Go to @stake to find out how you can enter to win that pot. 3 streams BACK 2 BACK 2 BACK this SUNDAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY."

Of course, he plays big, so even a small payout for him could be genuinely life-changing for most other people. We'll soon see how they go...

"The Drake Curse"

Unfortunately, Drake's gambling luck is running dry these days. He recently bet $200K on underdog Jake Paul to defeat Anthony Joshua in a boxing match, which would've netted him $1.64 million if Paul emerged victorious. But that wasn't the case. The "Drake curse" struck again.

Still, for someone like the Toronto superstar who has too much cash to burn, it's about the love of the game over results. Yet for fans tuning into these streams, they likely hope that he'll have better chances before the year is out.

Elsewhere, Drake is confusing some of his staunchest fans. He recently dropped some ice cube emojis under Timothee Chalamet's remix of the EsDeeKid track "4 Raws," following viral rumors that they're the same person. Given Timothée's interview with Kendrick Lamar before the Super Bowl – plus what he's said about the battle – many hardcore OVO supporters questioned this apparent cosign.