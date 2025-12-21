Drake Cosigns Timothée Chalamet's EsDeeKid Remix Despite Kendrick Lamar Support

Many other artists have shouted out Timothee Chalamet and EsDeeKid's new collab, and maybe Drake didn't see that Kendrick Lamar interview.

Drake has been a fan of U.K. hip-hop for a long time, so his love of artists like fakemink and now EsDeeKid should come as no surprise. However, what did surprise fans was when he left a comment under the Timothee Chalamet remix of the EsDee track "4 Raws," playing off of the viral theory that they're the same person. Perhaps Drizzy didn't see Timothée's interview with Kendrick Lamar before the Super Bowl this year...

As caught by Bars on Instagram, the Toronto superstar left three ice block emojis under the actor and the Liverpool spitter's joint Instagram post of the remix. This is in reference to Drake's upcoming album ICEMAN, which fans are very excited for. Also, the post rounded up a few more celebrity reactions to the new song, including Skepta, Central Cee, and fakemink.

Of course, this is nothing new for the 6ix God, who's always keeping up with new sounds and showing love to the lyricists on the other side of the pond. He brought out many English artists for his three-day Wireless Festival takeover earlier this year.

Kendrick Lamar's Drake Beef

Still, Drake acknowledging Timothée Chalamet, a Kendrick Lamar affiliate, raised many eyebrows for the OVO fanbase. Some think this isn't that deep, while others are frustrated with their GOAT for letting it slide. However, there is a reasonable interpretation that those ice blocks are in no way positive. Nevertheless, there's no rule saying The Boy can't get along with his rival's circle... This just marks one of the only times over the past two years that this "stay on that side" energy didn't manifest.

Timothée Chalamet recently reflected on Kendrick Lamar during Carmelo Anthony's 7PM In Brooklyn podcast. "I was so impressed that this man was so calm sitting next to me and I was like, 'Wow he's engaged in a gladiator sport right now,'" he remarked. "As I was sitting next to him I was like, 'I could not do that.' I couldn't believe that you could be that big, at war with somebody that big, and go about your life. [...] My white a** was like, 'Wow, he's in the middle of this beef' and like, 'Can you imagine if this is how I go out?' [...] That would be a crazy end to the Wikipedia."

