Timothee Chalamet's Thoughts On His Kendrick Lamar Interview Spark Controversy

Days before Kendrick Lamar hit the Super Bowl stage earlier this year, him and Timothee Chalamet chatted about their creative processes. The insightful sit-down aired on February 7 and was a success overall. However, during an interview on Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, the Wonka lead ruffled some feathers while looking back on it.

The interview, which took place inside Lamar's Buick Grand National, of course took place amid the still active Drake beef. When asked about what he took away from their conversation, Chalamet praised his poise. "I was so impressed that this man was so calm sitting next to me and I was like, 'Wow he's engaged in a gladiator sport right now.'"

He continued, "As I was sitting next to him I was like, 'I could not do that.' I couldn't believe that you could be that big at war with somebody that big and go about your life."

However, what's turning some negative attention towards him is when he imagined that this could be his last interview. "My white a*s was like, 'Wow, he's in the middle of this beef' and like 'can you imagine if this is how I go out?'... That would be a crazy end to the Wikipedia."

Timothee Chalamet Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Interview

Some are dubbing this comment as racist and tone deaf, with one X user writing, "lol that’s a racist comment, btw." Another adds, "Hey white folks beef and battle aren’t the same [laughing emoji face palming emoji]."

However, others believe he was making a fair statement given how some rap beefs have turned deadly, a la Tupac and Biggie. "Nothing wrong with what he said, there's so many examples of it and you are a fool to think otherwise. Disses turn into deadly altercations, history does repeat itself."

"People corny asf in the comments ya know what he means," another says in Chalamet's defense.

It's definitely an interesting to see the actor's thoughts create this much division but that is the internet after all.