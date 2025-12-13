Jalen Hurts Wears Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" Cleats On MNF

2025 Time100 Gala
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 24: Jalen Hurts attends the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)
Jalen Hurts stepped out in Monday Night Football, debuting a clean pair of Air Jordan 11 "Gamma Blue" cleats.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to solidify his status as Jordan Brand's premier NFL athlete. He made another statement on Monday Night Football by debuting custom Air Jordan 11 "Gamma" cleats.

The timing couldn't be more perfect. The iconic "Gamma Blue" colorway released to the public earlier today and has already sold out at most retailers. Hurts gave sneakerheads a preview of what the silhouette looks like in cleat form.

Wearing the sleek black-and-blue kicks under the primetime lights, Hurts reminded everyone why he's the face of Jordan Brand's football division. The "Gamma" colorway has always been a fan favorite. It originally dropped in 2013 as a holiday release.

It quickly became one of the most sought-after non-OG Jordan 11s. This year's retro features the updated "true to OG" shape with a higher patent leather cut. Hurts' cleat version mirrors that premium aesthetic.

The Philadelphia QB has built a reputation for his on-field footwear choices throughout the season. From his viral "Jalen Two Shoes" moment wearing mismatched Air Jordan 11 cleats to his custom "Love Hurts" PE editions, the quarterback treats game day like a runway.

Why Jalen Hurts Only Wears Air Jordan 11 Cleats

His cleat rotation has included everything from Air Jordan 1s to 4s to 10s. But the Air Jordan 11 remains his signature silhouette. The connection makes sense.

The 11 is Jordan Brand's most iconic model. It blends luxury and performance in a way that mirrors Hurts' own playing style. When he wore the Gamma cleats on Monday night, it wasn't just about looking good. It was about representing a legacy.

Jordan Brand has leaned heavily into Hurts as the centerpiece of its football expansion. It's paying off. The quarterback has become synonymous with bold footwear choices that blur the line between sport and culture.

His relationship with Jordan Brand extends beyond just wearing the shoes. He's actively involved in the creative process. He works with customizers like Sean Vergara to bring his vision to life.

The "Gamma" cleats are just the latest example of that partnership in action. They give fans a chance to see how a retail release translates to the football field.

