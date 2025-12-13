Jerry Lorenzo Confirms Fear Of God x Adidas Split Ahead Of Basketball 3 Release

Jerry Lorenzo has confirmed that the highly-anticipated Fear of God Athletics partnership with Adidas will officially conclude, as the two parties have mutually agreed not to renew their contract which expires at the end of December 2025.

Announcing the news during a recent interview, Lorenzo emphasized a difference in operating philosophies, stating that Adidas is held to different standards and measures of performance than Fear of God, which is willing to wait years to ensure a product is perfect.

The multi-year deal, first announced in late 2020, was intended to position Lorenzo as the Head of Adidas Basketball and establish the third pillar of his brand, Fear of God Athletics. Despite the strategic ambitions and Lorenzo's track record of cult-favorite designs, the partnership struggled to generate consistent output and the market impact many industry predicted.

The collaboration produced notable releases like the Basketball 2, which showcased Lorenzo's minimalist luxury aesthetic applied to performance footwear. But it failed to maintain momentum in an increasingly competitive basketball shoe market.

At least one final footwear silhouette, the Basketball 3, is expected to release in 2026, serving as the final chapter in this collaboration.

Fear Of God x Adidas Basketball 3 Details

The Basketball 3 represents the swan song of Lorenzo's Adidas partnership. If the Basketball 2 is any indication, expect premium materials and a deconstructed silhouette.

The Basketball 2 featured buttery leather uppers and an exaggerated collar design that blurred the line between performance and fashion. The 3 will likely push that aesthetic even further. Lorenzo has always favored elevated, minimalist construction over flashy branding.

This final release could become an instant collector's item given the partnership's abrupt ending. Sneakerheads who missed out on the Basketball 2 will have one last chance to own a piece of this short-lived collaboration.