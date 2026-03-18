Doja Cat Admits She's Horny And Hints At Her Latest Relationship

BY Cole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Desert Sun
Doja Cat performs her headlining set on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 21, 2024. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Doja Cat says that the person she's currently dating wants to fly out and join her on tour, but didn't reveal his name.

Doja Cat says that she's "ovulating and horny," but is currently dating someone while on tour. She spoke about her love life during a new interview with Vogue published on Wednesday.

When the topic of her love life came up, Doja confirmed that she's still a "serial dater," as she's said in the past. “I’m 30, so I’m ovulating and horny,” she remarked. As for who she is currently dating, she didn't reveal any specifics. Instead, she hinted that she's planning to fly him out while on his tour.

“I love when they leave," she said of the relationship, noting that that’s healthy. “This is what therapy has done for me. It’s allowed me to be away and be at peace without being like, ‘I need tarot cards. I need an answer. Text me.’ I don’t do any of that anymore. It’s very nice.” Doja was most recently linked to actor Joseph Quinn.

Read More: Michael Jordan Is The Savior NASCAR Has Desperately Needed For Years

Doja Cat's "Tour Ma Vie World Tour"

Doja Cat is performing on her Tour Ma Vie World Tour, which kicked off back in November and will run until December 2026. It is in support of her fifth studio album, Vie. She's currently overseas, with her next show being in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday night. She'll continue performing abroad until June, when she's scheduled to take the summer off before kicking off a North American leg of the tour in October.

“We’ve got a lot of fun ideas that I can’t spoil at the moment,” Doja told Vogue while discussing the tour. “I think because I’ve already dealt with embarrassment for so long, it’s become my best friend. And so anytime I can utilize an embarrassing moment, whether it be intentional or not, it’s just an opportunity.”

Doja also hinted at having plans in store for music. Although she didn't go into specifics, she described it as sounding “bubbly” and “futuristic.”

Read More: Dwight Howard’s Latest Scandal Reignites Years Of Controversy

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Outside Lands Music Festival 2025 Music Everything We Know About Doja Cat's New Album "Vie"
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Doja Cat Viciously Bites Back At Fans Criticizing The Opening Show Of Her World Tour
Doja Cat Kicks Off The Scarlet Tour In San Francisco, CA Music Doja Cat Finally Reveals The Cover Art For Her New Album "Vie"
Outside Lands Music Festival 2025 Music Doja Cat Embarks On First World Tour In November With Upcoming "Vie" Album
Comments 0