Doja Cat Admits She's Horny And Hints At Her Latest Relationship

Doja Cat says that she's "ovulating and horny," but is currently dating someone while on tour. She spoke about her love life during a new interview with Vogue published on Wednesday.

When the topic of her love life came up, Doja confirmed that she's still a "serial dater," as she's said in the past. “I’m 30, so I’m ovulating and horny,” she remarked. As for who she is currently dating, she didn't reveal any specifics. Instead, she hinted that she's planning to fly him out while on his tour.

“I love when they leave," she said of the relationship, noting that that’s healthy. “This is what therapy has done for me. It’s allowed me to be away and be at peace without being like, ‘I need tarot cards. I need an answer. Text me.’ I don’t do any of that anymore. It’s very nice.” Doja was most recently linked to actor Joseph Quinn.

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Doja Cat's "Tour Ma Vie World Tour"

Doja Cat is performing on her Tour Ma Vie World Tour, which kicked off back in November and will run until December 2026. It is in support of her fifth studio album, Vie. She's currently overseas, with her next show being in Dublin, Ireland, on Thursday night. She'll continue performing abroad until June, when she's scheduled to take the summer off before kicking off a North American leg of the tour in October.

“We’ve got a lot of fun ideas that I can’t spoil at the moment,” Doja told Vogue while discussing the tour. “I think because I’ve already dealt with embarrassment for so long, it’s become my best friend. And so anytime I can utilize an embarrassing moment, whether it be intentional or not, it’s just an opportunity.”