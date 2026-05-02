YNW Melly Breaks Silence Behind Bars To Address Bond Denial Rumors

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
YNW Melly Breaks Silence Behind Bars Bond Denial Rumors
Image via HNHH
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
YNW Melly's mother recently hinted at him getting out of prison soon, so this bond update came at a fitting but still unfulfilled time.

YNW Melly has spent the last seven years in prison, and it's been a very difficult road for him to navigate. His double murder trial ended in a mistrial in 2023, and now he's attempting to secure bond once again ahead of his 2027 retrial, if everything goes according to schedule. However, Melly had to speak out from behind bars due to some fans jumping the gun and assuming this new bail attempt already disintegrated.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he wrote the following message on his Instagram Story earlier today (Saturday, May 2): "Bond was not denied Fake News. Still waiting [prayer hands emoji] God 1st."

According to Bryson "Boom" Paul on Twitter, Judge Martin S. Fein deferred his ruling on the Florida rapper's bond request yesterday (Friday, May 1), which just so happened to be Melly's 27th birthday. Fein will reportedly decide on a ruling at a later date. The three previous bond requests where Judge Fein or Judge John Murphy III deferred their ruling were unsuccessful.

The timing of this news, though, did not surprise fans in the loop. YNW Melly's mother recently suggested he'd be out soon, which lines up with this bond request. We'll see if it ends up being successful this time or if her son will have to stay in jail.

Read More: Trap Dickey Talks Upcoming Album “The Ville,” Teases TDE Compilation Project & Lil Wayne Vs. Jay-Z

Why Was YNW Melly Arrested?

YNW Melly stands accused of murdering his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in October of 2018. Prosecutors have not been able to land on a motive for the murder, but the evidence on both sides continues to shift and adapt. Officials accused him of conspiring with another friend, YNW Bortlen, to stage the double murder as a drive-by shooting.

Other rumors around the YNW Melly retrial include claims about his mother wearing a wire to try to catch an admission of innocence and secure a reduced sentence. But that may backfire when the trial wraps up. Still, this is just speculation, and official updates on the retrial have been slow and complex. We will see if Melly speaks out again about his case or lets the legal team do the talking.

Read More: Ranking Every Drake Album From Worst To Best

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
YNW Melly Police Booking Photo Crime YNW Melly's Attorneys Believe The Rapper's Re-Trial Won't Begin Until 2026 In New Motion
YNW Melly Request Prison Release Again Alleged New Evidence Music YNW Melly Requests Prison Release Yet Again Over Alleged New Evidence
YNW Melly Music YNW Melly Trial: Retrial To Begin In October
GyrwdymXsAA38iG Crime YNW Bortlen, YNW Melly’s Co-Defendant, Trial Will Begin In September While Melly’s Retrial Rescheduled To 2027
Comments 0