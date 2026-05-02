YNW Melly Breaks Silence Behind Bars To Address Bond Denial Rumors

YNW Melly has spent the last seven years in prison, and it's been a very difficult road for him to navigate. His double murder trial ended in a mistrial in 2023, and now he's attempting to secure bond once again ahead of his 2027 retrial, if everything goes according to schedule. However, Melly had to speak out from behind bars due to some fans jumping the gun and assuming this new bail attempt already disintegrated.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he wrote the following message on his Instagram Story earlier today (Saturday, May 2): "Bond was not denied Fake News. Still waiting [prayer hands emoji] God 1st."

According to Bryson "Boom" Paul on Twitter, Judge Martin S. Fein deferred his ruling on the Florida rapper's bond request yesterday (Friday, May 1), which just so happened to be Melly's 27th birthday. Fein will reportedly decide on a ruling at a later date. The three previous bond requests where Judge Fein or Judge John Murphy III deferred their ruling were unsuccessful.

The timing of this news, though, did not surprise fans in the loop. YNW Melly's mother recently suggested he'd be out soon, which lines up with this bond request. We'll see if it ends up being successful this time or if her son will have to stay in jail.

Why Was YNW Melly Arrested?

YNW Melly stands accused of murdering his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in October of 2018. Prosecutors have not been able to land on a motive for the murder, but the evidence on both sides continues to shift and adapt. Officials accused him of conspiring with another friend, YNW Bortlen, to stage the double murder as a drive-by shooting.

Other rumors around the YNW Melly retrial include claims about his mother wearing a wire to try to catch an admission of innocence and secure a reduced sentence. But that may backfire when the trial wraps up. Still, this is just speculation, and official updates on the retrial have been slow and complex. We will see if Melly speaks out again about his case or lets the legal team do the talking.