Alabama Barker Seemingly Introduces N3on To Travis Barker As Her Boyfriend

BY Zachary Horvath
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 05: Alabama Barker attends the Alexander Wang Runway Show on June 05, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/WireImage)
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For a bit followers of N3on made the rumor that he was dating Iggy Azalea. But it appears that he's romantically linked to Alabama Barker.

Alabama Barker, the daughter of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, is allegedly dating controversial streamer N3on. The reason folks believe they are a couple is because of a recent moment during one of the latter's Kick livestreams.

While Alabama, 20, was cooking the 21-year-old N3on food, she said things like, "I just think you're the best person on Earth." She also said that "there's so much more to come" between them and that she's "never had a man" like him in her life.

Later into the clip, caught by Akademiks TV she talks about how safe she is with him in public and that she doesn't need security as a result.

Where things get even more interesting is that she appears to introduce N3on as her boyfriend to Travis. She doesn't state it outright, but it's sort of implied.

At around the 30 second mark, Alabama Barker excitedly tells her Blink-182 drumming dad that he spent an obscene amount of money on her. "Dad he got me a f*cking Birkin," she says with glee.

Barker and N3on then dap and exchange pleasantries so it seems he approves of Barker's alleged new man.

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Was N3on Dating Iggy Azalea?

The clip ends with N3on approving of Barker's cooking chops. As it stands, it doesn't seem like the youngsters have confirmed nor denied the rumors.

It would make more sense for them to be dating rather than N3on and Iggy Azalea who's 35.

Believe it or not, this was an actual rumor, and it started because of how often these two had been collaborating.

The former rapper did shut that down late last year after she posted an ambiguous tweet that kept the rumor going. Weirdly though, N3on showcased a song in front of Young Thug where he rapped, "I wanna f*ck with an Iggy."

Thug quickly called him out for it given that he's close with Playboi Carti and that the latter has a kid with her. But with N3on and Alabama, though, we will have to wait and see if their relationship is actually legit.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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