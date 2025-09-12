The internet has immediately assumed rap star Playboi Carti is the person his ex-girlfriend Iggy Azalea is referring to about having an interesting sexual preference during a Brahamas livestream with N3on.

On a September 11 livestream, Iggy Azalea shocked viewers with candid remarks about unusual sexual requests she has received in the past. The rapper revealed to N3on that on two separate occasions, men attempted to nonverbally prompt her into performing anal-related acts, specifically “licking their butt hole,” something she made clear she would never do.

“They don’t ask with words, but there’s motions,” Azalea explained, likening the men’s body positioning to “a baby getting their diaper changed.” She added with humor that “there’s no need for a man to have his legs cocked-up like that,” a visual that left N3on visibly stunned.

Azalea recalled excusing herself from one such encounter by saying she “had to go to the bathroom,” and then choosing not to return to the situation. She emphasized that this happened to her more than once, noting, “I’m dead serious, it’s happened to me twice.”

What surprised viewers even more was her claim that these requests often came with a desire to record the act. “Want to do it in front of the camera, usually, just know that,” she said, laughing. She avoided naming names. Azalea teased that if she revealed the identities of the men, the public would be shocked.

Jokingly, she referred to the men as “ass aters” — deliberately mispronouncing the phrase to add levity. Her blunt storytelling sparked an online frenzy, with fans and critics debating her revelations and her unfiltered delivery.

Iggy Azalea Tells N3on About Sex Life & Socials Think It’s Playboi Carti

Social media was quick to rush to judgement. Many claimed Azalea was referring to Playboi Carti, based on her previous negative comments about the rap star and father to her son, Onyx, after their breakup in 2018. "Carti just like me," tweeted one of the first X users in the clip's comments.

While many believed Iggy, several users came to Carti's aid in disbelief. "We can see the signs, she’s trying to groom N3on," tweeted a fan. "We all know Carti ain’t that type of guy."

An X user believed Iggy's subliminal to be Carti due to the rap star's image. They tweeted, "Not surprised at all just look at him."