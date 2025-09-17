DJ Akademiks Boldly Accuses Iggy Azalea Of Paying Tory Lanez's Legal Fees

2024 Adult Video News Awards - Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 27: Iggy Azalea performs during the 2024 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Iggy Azalea previously voiced her support for Tory Lanez back in 2022, before he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

DJ Akademiks accused Iggy Azalea of paying for Tory Lanez's legal fees in their fiery exchange on social media, Tuesday night. The drama began with Azalea accusing Akademiks of portraying her as “some obsessed jealous ex” in regards to her former relationship with Playboi Carti. She explained that she doesn't want to be “part of any Playboi Carti narratives," but says Akademiks and other media members use out-of-context clips against her.

Ak fired back on X (formerly Twitter) by simply writing, "Whoopty Doo!” which prompted Azalea to write back: “That’s all you can say when your wrong I guess. The real question is why did you WANT it to be about that man’s asshole soooo bad? A question to ponder. Enjoy!”

Iggy Azalea & Playboi Carti Relationship

While livestreaming with N3on recently, Azalea spoke about one of her exes and his sexual preferences. While she never mentioned Carti, fans assumed she was talking about the Music rapper. Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti dated from 2018 to 2020 and share one child together.

From there, Akademiks brought up Tory Lanez, who is currently residing behind bars after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. “Hoe was paying Tory lanez employees and legal fees thirsty asf jumping from rapper d*ck to rapper d*ck," Ak wrote. "Take care of ur f*cking kid u scallywag & keep selling feet pics on onlyfans. Glad ur rap career ended after that horrible bullsh*t u tried to finesse. Eat a d*ck.”

In another post, he added: “U an industry pass around … ur ass go from rapper to rapper.. u done being Tory lanez side piece too? Go to therapy I don’t give a f*ck what that n***a did to u. U batsh*t crazy every n***a who f*cked u say the same sh*t”

"I tried to give dis hoe a pass she keep telling me bout the damn trauma of Playboi Carti pumping and dumping her ass like a meme coin.. b*tch u picked that n***a not me!" Ak wrote in one more post.

