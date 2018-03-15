legal fees
- MusicCardi B To Win Back $350K In Lawsuit Over Back TattooKevin Brophy's lawyers agreed to pay for the superstar's legal fees in the failed lawsuit... months after a jury rejected his case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeKyle Rittenhouse Solicits Donations For Legal Fees After Judge OKs Wrongful Death LawsuitA judge dismissed Kyle Rittenhouse's motion to have the wrongful death motion thrown out. By Aron A.
- Antics50 Cent Reveals He Has Spent $23M On Legal Fees Since 200350 Cent reveals that he's spent nearly $23M in legal fees since the beginning of his career. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJeff Bezos Sues Girlfriend's Brother For Hiding AssetsBezos' suit comes after Michael Sanchez failed to pay for Bezos' legal fees in a lost defamation suit in 2020.By Joe Abrams
- RandomPrince Estate Hit Up For $1 Million Over His Late Brother's Legal BillsPrince's late brother, Alfred Jackson forgot to pay up, now one lawyer is asking the Prince Estate to foot the bill. By Dominiq R.
- Beef50 Cent Still Battling Teairra Mari For "L&HH" Money Amid French Montana FeudTeairra Mari still hasn't paid 50 Cent a nickel despite making over $100K last year.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Hit With Lien Over Unpaid Legal Fees In Rob Kardashian Case: ReportBlac Chyna's former lawyer comes after her for an unpaid bill.By Aron A.
- MusicFlo Rida Ordered To Pay $50K For Baby Mama's Legal Fees & $9K In Child Support: ReportA judge ordered Flo Rida to cough up money to his baby mama for child support & legal fees.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Sued For $282K In Legal Fees While IncarceratedDisgraced entertainer Bill Cosby's troubles are only getting started.By Joseph Coffey-Slattery
- MusicViacom Wants The Game To Cover Legal Fees After Clinching $20 Million LawsuitViacom send Jayceon the bill after winning their $20 million dispute.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Has Lost Approximately $30 Million In Legal FeesMeek Mill has lost a whole lot of money due to his continuing legal issues. By Alex Zidel