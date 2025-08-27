Teyana Taylor Says 70K She Paid For Iman Shumpert Divorce Was "Best Lil Coin I Ever Spent"

BY Zachary Horvath 945 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Teyana Taylor "Escape Room" Signing &amp; Release Event
RIVERDALE, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Teyana Taylor attends her "Escape Room" Signing &amp; Release Event at DBS Sounds on August 24, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's divorce ended with the singer having to pay for her ex's legal fees after violating a gag order.

While divorces are never fun, Teyana Taylor is happy it's over with. Part of that stems from the fact that she's now in a relationship with actor Aaron Pierre. It's been going great too as she's had nothing but amazing things to say about her new boo.

Because of that, she wants to protect it at all costs. "Whatever is going on in the world is not gentle. I want to try something different where I'm not just like, 'Hey! What's going on!' Because people are preying on your downfall. People are preying on the health that you are building," she told Hot 97.

"What me and Aaron have is very healthy, gentle, soft, and very kind, sweet, warm, and one of the best feelings I've ever had. It's so safe and I don't want us to be robbed of that. "I am so grateful for him and everything that comes with him."

However, the singer and actress is also just relieved her and Iman Shumpert done. It's no secret that it didn't end amicably with both parties making hefty allegations about one another. Moreover, due to Teyana violating the gag order and their divorce agreement, she was forced to cover the former NBA player's legal fees. That amounted to a total of $70,000.

Read More: Air Jordan 18 Colorways, Ranked

Teyana Taylor Escape Room

The order denied public discussion on the divorce from either side. She posted an Instagram video in March discussing what she says were "technicalities" in a new interview with The Breakfast Club. In one clip caught by The Shade Room, Teyana hammered home that the aforementioned video was to defend herself following a skit that Iman made.

She says it perpetuated to the public that she was trying to take his possessions and paint her in an even more negative light. In the video, Shumpert gets one of his cars getting repossessed. Moreover, Teyana claims that "I had a witness who came with receipts that they were being paid to have a smear campaign against me." She expressed further that it felt like all of these headlines surfaced anytime good things were happening in her life.

All of this drama is why Teyana describes the $70,000 as the "best lil coin I ever spent."

These updates follow the release of Escape Room, her first album in about half a decade. It features contributions from actresses Taraji P. Henson, Sarah Paulson, La La Anthony, as well as vocalists Lucky Daye, Tyla, and more. It arrived last Friday, August 22.

Read More: Chance The Rapper "Star Line" Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - August 5, 2025 Relationships Teyana Taylor Speaks Glowingly Of Aaron Pierre Relationship And Seemingly About Moving On From Iman Shumpert 1.6K
Teyana Taylor Pay Iman Shumpert Divorce Details Music News Relationships Teyana Taylor Must Pay Iman Shumpert For Spilling Divorce Details 2.1K
iman shumpert teyana taylor Relationships Teyana Taylor's Divorce From Iman Shumpert: What We Know 1.6K
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings Music Teyana Taylor Reveals All The Details For Album "Escape Room" 616
Comments 4