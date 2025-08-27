While divorces are never fun, Teyana Taylor is happy it's over with. Part of that stems from the fact that she's now in a relationship with actor Aaron Pierre. It's been going great too as she's had nothing but amazing things to say about her new boo.

Because of that, she wants to protect it at all costs. "Whatever is going on in the world is not gentle. I want to try something different where I'm not just like, 'Hey! What's going on!' Because people are preying on your downfall. People are preying on the health that you are building," she told Hot 97.

"What me and Aaron have is very healthy, gentle, soft, and very kind, sweet, warm, and one of the best feelings I've ever had. It's so safe and I don't want us to be robbed of that. "I am so grateful for him and everything that comes with him."

However, the singer and actress is also just relieved her and Iman Shumpert done. It's no secret that it didn't end amicably with both parties making hefty allegations about one another. Moreover, due to Teyana violating the gag order and their divorce agreement, she was forced to cover the former NBA player's legal fees. That amounted to a total of $70,000.

The order denied public discussion on the divorce from either side. She posted an Instagram video in March discussing what she says were "technicalities" in a new interview with The Breakfast Club. In one clip caught by The Shade Room, Teyana hammered home that the aforementioned video was to defend herself following a skit that Iman made.

She says it perpetuated to the public that she was trying to take his possessions and paint her in an even more negative light. In the video, Shumpert gets one of his cars getting repossessed. Moreover, Teyana claims that "I had a witness who came with receipts that they were being paid to have a smear campaign against me." She expressed further that it felt like all of these headlines surfaced anytime good things were happening in her life.

All of this drama is why Teyana describes the $70,000 as the "best lil coin I ever spent."