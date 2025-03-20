Teyana Taylor Reportedly Wants Iman Shumpert In Jail For Allegedly Leaking Divorce Documents

Feb 9, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Actress and recording artist Teyana Taylor after the game against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Iman Shumpert denied these allegations from Teyana Taylor a few days after they reportedly agreed to their divorce settlement.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert were together for about ten years before they decided to get a divorce a few years ago, one that continues to cause conflict. The former accused the latter of leaking their divorce documents to the media in a new legal petition filed in court, which supposedly led to misrepresentative reports on their split. Not only that, but according to court documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, she wants him in prison for contempt for 20 days, along with a fine. Apparently, they didn't settle their divorce at all, and Taylor dismissed claims about her purchases (which includes a Maybach). She also said the court awarded them property, vehicles, and a tour bus while pointing out how these leaks allegedly line up with Shumpert's musical releases.

"My client, Mr. Iman Shumpert, has never whatsoever leaked any allegations or claims stated in any of the pleadings," his lawyer Stephen C. Steele reportedly relayed to TMZ Sports concerning Teyana Taylor's statements amid their divorce. "Mr. Shumpert adamantly denies that he has provided any information to any media. Specifically, but without limitations, he denies that he leaked any information which may have served as the basis for the multiple news reports preceding the trial of this matter."

Iman Shumpert Response

"As agreed by the parties, and as ordered by the court, he has not, and he will not disclose any of the contents of the now-sealed file," Iman Shumpert stated about the divorce via words from his attorney, Steele. "Nor will he reveal or discuss the substance or content of any orders or pleadings. [He will] continue to comply with the court order sealing the details of this divorce. He has absolutely no interest in discussing any of these private and personal details with any media or any parties not directly involved with this case."

Teyana Taylor Response

Meanwhile, Teyana Taylor clapped back at Iman Shumpert sympathizers who accused her of being a gold digger amid this whole divorce scandal. Clearly, they still have to get on the same page when it comes to court developments and other considerations. At this point, it seems like a reconciliation is out of the picture.

