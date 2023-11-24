Teyana Taylor Shares A Statement Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce News

Earlier this month, it came out that Teyana Taylor had filed for a divorce from her husband Iman Shumpert, who she's been married to since 2016. The news followed some rumors that Shumpert cheated on Taylor, which circulated back in September. At the time, Taylor took the opportunity to let fans know that they were actually separated, much to their disappointment.

In Taylor's divorce filing, obtained by TMZ, she accuses him of being a narcissist. She also claims that he was jealous of her career, cheated on her in the past, and more. Shumpert later released a statement about their divorce through his lawyer, saying that he hopes that the two of them can reach a "fair resolution" for the sake of their kids. Now, Taylor has shared her own statement on her Instagram Story, asking fans to respect her privacy.

Teyana Taylor Asks For Privacy

"I mind my business, don't bother nobody & y'all know I've never played about my children, family & our privacy," she begins. "I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc. So everyone claiming 'Teyana said' didn't get any statements directly from ME. These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see. However, Protecting my family is one thing I've ALWAYS done & for my children I will continue to do so. Please if y'all love y'all play nieces Junie & Rue like y'all have shown, please allow myself & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace."

"Love y'all," she adds alongside a heart emoji. What do you think of Teyana Taylor's recent statement amid her divorce from Iman Shumpert? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

