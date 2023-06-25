Teyana Taylor absolutely showed out in Paris in the past few days. The singer, model, actress, and overall icon was taking part in the Marine Serre Fashion Show in the French capital. Serre is one of the fashion industry’s biggest up-and-comers. Despite being just 31 years old, she is taking the fashion industry by storm. She won the LVMH prize for Young Fashion Designers in 2017.

Of course, everyone whose anyone is currently in Paris for Paris Fashion Week, one of the must-attend functions of the fashion world. The semi-annual event began on June 20 and concluded on June 25. Every house had their own show, with Pharrell notably serving as the Creative Director for Louis Vuitton show. However, that may soon be forgotten given the looks that Taylor was serving.

Teyana Taylor Stuns For Marine Serre

Taylor showcased two outfits on the runway. The first was a white mini-dress with writing across the bust and multi-colored streamers wrapping her around her body. The second outfit, seen in backstage footage reposted by The Shade Room, was even more jaw-dropping. Taylor strutted her stuff, and flaunted her curves, in a skin-tight black bodysuit adorned with silver crescent moons. It’s safe to say that Taylor ate and left absolutely no crumbs. Taylor had been seen around Paris, mostly wearing black, for other house shows during the week.

Social media was equally in awe of Taylor’s looks. “What do she do?’ I do everything! I move everything! Put that on my wedding ring! Put that on my baby name!” one person commented, quoting Taylor’s “Rose in Harlem”. “Shawty is out here being perfect. I can relate. Love that for her 😍🥰✨,” commented another. “This what them old dudes mean when they say “Girl I’ll drink yo bath water “ 😮‍💨😂,” hilariously added a third. What do you think about Taylor’s looks? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest style news here at HotNewHipHop.

