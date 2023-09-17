Teyana Taylor Confirms Iman Shumpert Split Amid Cheating Rumors

If you're a fan of power couples within the pop culture world, you probably went through a rough time this week. Moreover, fans went ballistic when rumors that Iman Shumpert cheated on his partner of ten years, Teyana Taylor. Not only that, but on Sunday (September 17), the musician and actress took to Instagram to confirm that the two went through a break-up. However, her message also details some interesting aspects of this development that contradict what many fans perceived online. Apparently, they actually separated some time ago, and this wasn't due to any spats of infidelity.

"AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie!" Teyana Taylor began her message to fans on social media. "In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.

Read More: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Relationship Timeline

Teyana Taylor Announces Amicable Breakup With Iman Shumpert

"We just keep y’all a**es out the group chat lol," Teyana Taylor continued. "Which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!"

As such, with one fell swoop, the Harlem native clarified any and all doubts and gossip surrounding her relationship. Sure, it probably won't quell all of the rumors and speculation around all this, but it's the most important part of this conversation. After all, it sounds like a mutual decision, and it's great and heartening to see that they're still on tightly amicable terms. For more news and the latest updates on Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Teyana Taylor Admits To Initiating Threesomes With Husband Iman Shumpert

[via]