The woman who fans believe Iman Shumpert cheated on Teyana Taylor with, claims to just be his artist.

Iman Shumpert Accused Of Cheating On Teyana Taylor, Alleged Side Chick Responds

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor have been together for over six years now. Overall, the couple have children together and they have been seen as a power couple of sorts. Shumpert was known for his play in the NBA, and his championship in 2016. Meanwhile, he and Taylor are big into fashion. Taylor has her own shoe with Jumpman, and she continues to do great things in the world of film and television.

Unfortunately, the couple is going through a rough time right now due to some allegations against Shumpert. In a few posts from The Neighborhood Talk, a woman could be seen wearing one of Shumpert's chains. Moreover, in a recent video, it was alleged that you could hear his voice in the background. This has led to all sorts of speculation that he is cheating on Taylor. These are the kinds of allegations that will always get fans riled up on social media, and that was in full effect last night.

Iman Shumpert Allegations

The woman in question goes by ayy_mamiii_ on Instagram, and she was not going to sit idly by as people make accusations about her. In the Instagram post below, she came back and said she and Iman Shumpert simply work together. Shumpert has his own label, and she is just one of his artists. For instance, the chain she had on is a chain that was made specifically for him and his various artists. Additionally, the artist blamed the blogs for making the story bigger than it actually is.

The Woman In Question Claps Back

As it stands, a lot of fans aren't particularly convinced of this explanation by the woman. They feel like she knew what she was doing, and should not have made the posts in the first place. Let us know how you feel about all of this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

