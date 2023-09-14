Kelly Price Sticks Up For Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

The Internet is trying to piece together the scandalous current case of Iman Shumpert, who recently faced accusations of cheating on his wife Teyana Taylor. Moreover, this is based on social media footage of the alleged woman in question. Not only did she seemingly wear his chain, but apparently the basketball player also appears quite close to her in a picture. Despite the woman's denial of these accusations and her explanation that she's one of his artists who got a chain made for her, people are still debating this online and how the creative should respond. None other than Kelly Price recently spoke on people blasting Teyana for wanting to defend her husband.

"She's not a side piece, she's not a side h*e, she's a wife," Kelly Price remarked. "I went through it, but this is not about me. I listened to this blogger go off on Teyana. I'm actually emotional, I was venting to my husband because I get so angry when I see this kind of thing. We always talk about Black needing to support Black, Black needing to do this. I just listened to a female Black woman who is a blogger go in on Teyana Taylor, basically calling her all kinds of things. You know, the fact that she speaks up for her family. When there are allegations out there, that she comes to the defense of her family and... her husband. What else is she supposed to do? She's a wife, they have a family, they have a home, they own businesses together.

Kelly Price Defends Teyana Taylor

"If anything is worth fighting for, it is your family, and especially if it can be saved," Kelly Price continued. "I just don't understand why wives get attacked so bad and side b***hes get praised. She's a beautiful woman, she's incredibly talented, you don't hear stuff about her. I'm really angry for her. Why, 'Black sister' on your blog, your platform, whatever, why go after her? Why say she's dependent, why say she's one of these d*mb Black women that's going to always fight for Black men no matter what the hell they're doing?

"Isn't that what we're supposed to be doing?" she concluded. "Yes, we're supposed to hold them accountable, but we're also supposed to fight for them. Guess what? Every day that they leave the house, the whole world is against them." It's worth noting that, as of writing this article, we've seen no apparent response from Teyana Taylor. For more news and updates on her, Kelly Price, and the Iman Shumpert situation, come back to HNHH.

