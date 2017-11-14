Teyana & Iman
- RelationshipsTeyana Taylor Confirms Iman Shumpert Split Amid Cheating RumorsThe multi-hyphenate creative cleared up that, despite reports, their separation isn't due to infidelity and happened a while ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipKelly Price Sticks Up For Teyana Taylor Amid Iman Shumpert Cheating RumorsThe singer asked why wives get so much backlash for defending partners against accusations.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTeyana Taylor: A Multifaceted Force Redefining Contemporary R&BTeyana Taylor has proved she can do it all in a career that travels from music to television. By Caleb Hardy
- RelationshipsIman Shumpert Gifts Teyana Taylor A Corvette For 6-Year AnniversaryThe basketball player also had a beautiful message for the singer/songwriter.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- EntertainmentTeyana Taylor Bids Her Great Grandmother Farewell With Tearjerking PostBad news for Jimmy Neutch. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTeyana Taylor Announces "Another Reality Show" In The Works"Teyana & Iman" may be coming back for a season two. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTeyana Taylor Will Share The Stage With Nas & LL Cool J For "BET Experience"Teyana Taylor live in the flesh on June 21st.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosTeyana Taylor Is Iman Shumpert's Muse In "Love Her" VideoIman focuses the spotlight on Teyana in new video.By Milca P.
- MusicTeyana Taylor Gifts Her Nana With New BMW For RetirementTeyana's giving back to one of her main chicks. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTeyana Taylor Tells Wendy Williams Why She "Did Not Like" Iman Shumpert At FirstTeyana & Iman's true love took some time.By Chantilly Post
- MusicTeyana Taylor Visits Breakfast Club; Says Upcoming Album Will Talk "About Everything"Teyana Taylor shares updates on her busy life being a mom and more. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTeyana Taylor Explains Why She No Longer Has Sex Every DayTeyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert are officially in parenthood. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTeyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reality Series Premiering Early 2018Teyana and Iman will soon give us a closer look at their busy lives.By Chantilly Post