Iman Shumpert Commented On Teyana Taylor’s Met Gala Look

Teyana Taylor turned plenty of heads at the Met Gala last night with her incredible look. Her estranged husband, Iman Shumpert, made sure to let it be known that he liked her Met Gala look. Months after it was revealed that the singer and actress had filed for divorce, the former NBA basketball player seemed to give Taylor some social media props for her sultry appearance at this year's Met Gala.

For the yearly fashion show, Taylor donned a red gown with a thigh-high split embellished with flowers. She completed the spectacular outfit with some gold shoes. She donned her blonde hair with a ton of David Yurman accessories, which comprised chunky gold bracelets and big dangling earrings. It's safe to say she did her thing, and her outfit was a special one. “Yeah you ate…but I ain’t tellin you that s---,” to his estranged wife around 9:35 p.m. after Taylor had just arrived at the Met Gala.

Iman Shumpert Seemingly Compliments Teyana Taylor

Iman Shumpert could not help but comment about how good Teyana Taylor looked at the Met gala. She looked incredible, but he also made sure not to be overly positive, saying he was not personally going to tell her that. Very petty from the soon-to-be-divorced Shumpert, who seems to want his wife back. Teyana responded to reports on Instagram in November 2023 that she had filed for divorce from the former Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard in January 2023, following seven years of marriage. She confirmed the news as it became a rumor in the public.

Teyana Taylor is currently filming the upcoming Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film, in which she stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. A few weeks ago, there were rumors that Teyana and Leo were dating. Iman Shumpert was benign, half messy, half genuine to Teyana Taylor. The two are still set to go through with their divorce, so hopefully, he moves on and stops the half compliments. Shump is currently making music and doing a whole host of other ventures now that his NBA career is over. Taylor has talked about moving forward as co-parents by maintaining a unified front with her ex. Hopefully, they continue to have a positive relationship despite the divorce.

