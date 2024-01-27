Teyana Taylor Accuses Iman Shumpert Of Shutting Off Utilities In Home, Wants Child Support

In September, Teyana Taylor shocked the internet when she revealed that she and Iman Shumpert had gone their separate ways. The news came amid some rumors that Shumpert had cheated on Taylor, which she denied. At the time, she told supporters that despite their split, the two of them were still the "best of friends."

The situation took another surprising turn in November, when Taylor's secret divorce filing started making its rounds online. The singer accused Shumpert of displaying traits of a narcissist, being jealous of her career, infidelity, and more. Her claims didn't stop there, however. Earlier this month, she alleged that Shumpert "consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children."

Teyana Taylor Alleges That Iman Shumpert Hasn't Helped Her With Their Kids' Expenses

Teyana Taylor (L), Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In court documents obtained by TMZ, she accused him of being under the influence while caring for their two children. Now, she's back with even more allegations against her ex, this time involving her and her kids' home. According to Taylor, Shumpert has begun to shut off the utilities in the house, which she claims to have noticed just this month. She recalls waking up one day to find that the WiFi and cable had been turned off, and only a day later, the water.

According to the documents, Shumpert's brother informed Taylor that the power in the home would be shut off shortly after he moved out in October. She alleges that ever since, he hasn't helped her cover any of the kids' expenses. Taylor's asking the judge to hold him in contempt for violating their standing order, and to order him to pay child support. What do you think of Teyana Taylor accusing Iman Shumpert of shutting off the utilities in their home amid their divorce? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

