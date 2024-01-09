Teyana Taylor Affirms That Ex-Husband Iman Shumpert Is Either Under The Influence Or High When Watching Their Kids

Teyana Taylor has just come out with some serious claims against her ex-husband and former NBA star Iman Shumpert. The two were married for seven years and together for 10. That is until the two eventually split in late September of last year. Not too much was known as to why they decided to separate initially. However, in November another update came out that the singer was the one who wanted to end things.

According to some legal documents, Teyana claimed Iman was "treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage." Then, things got even more serious when Iman denied allegations against him that he was "endangering" her in multiple ways. Now, Teyana is going all in, essentially doubling down on those previous claims.

Read More: Burna Boy Caught Up In Jada Kingdom & Stefflon Don Beef: Twitter Reacts

Teyana Taylor Is Worried For Her Children's Safety

Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., Teyana Taylor and Rue Rose Shumpert at the New York Premiere of "A Thousand and One" held at the AMC Magic Johnson Harlem 9 on March 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

According to TMZ, Teyana is furthering the divorce process by making it known that Iman is not the best caretaker. Not only for her but for their two daughters. The 33-year-old mother says in the legal documents that he "consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children." She recalls times when he was drunk or smoking weed while watching over them. Iman has yet to deny these damaging remarks.

What are your initial thoughts on Teyana Taylor's latest comments about Iman Shumpert's poor parenting skills? Do you think she will earn full custody of the children at some point? What is Iman's future in general? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Jada Kingdom Keeps The Momentum Rolling With "What's Up (Big Buddy)"

[Via]