Iman Shumpert Disputes Teyana Taylor "Endangerment" Claim

Iman Shumpert has asked the court to dismiss new documents filed by Teyana Taylor in their ongoing divorce proceedings. The documents in question see Taylor amend the reason for the divorce from "irrevocable broken bond" to "cruel treatment". This implies that Shumpert was physically, mentally, or emotionally abusive toward Taylor. However, Shumpert has called for the documents to be dismissed, stating that Taylor has not proven the allegation despite the filing.

It's just the latest chapter in what is quickly becoming a nasty divorce case. Taylor originally filed for divorce only using their initials for privacy. However, Shumpert had the court amend the filing to include their full names and thus put everything out into the public sphere. Since filing for divorce, the pair have been living separately and only communicate on matters relating to their two daughters.

Read More: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Daughters Spending Time With Dad Before Custody Decision

Who Is Iman Shumpert?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Singers Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor perform onstage during 'The Last Rose Petal....Farewell Tour' at The Novo on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Iman Shumpert was a first-round NBA draft pick for the Knicks back in 2011. He had been a solid player at Georgia Tech, although the team only made a single March Madness appearance during his three years as a Yellow Jacket. While hailed as an elite defensive prospect, Shumpert never fully reached his potential. He was never a first-unit starter, with his single-season starts benchmark set at 58 starts in his third season. He would win a ring with Cleveland in 2016. However, he only appeared in 54 games, starting 5 of them and averaging about 24 minutes.

He married Teyana Taylor in 2016, although the pair had meet all the way back in 2011. “I did not like him at first. He had just got drafted. He was young and doing a lot. At the time, he was drunk and had his shirt off," Taylor told Wendy Williams in 2018. However, the pair would get together in 2013 while Shumpert was rehabbing from injury.

Read More: Teyana Taylor's Divorce From Iman Shumpert: What We Know

[via]