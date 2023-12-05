Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Daughters Spending Time With Dad Before Custody Decision

Before 2023, Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor weren't at all on our radar in terms of couples who might be facing trouble in paradise. If this year has taught us anything, though, it's that we don't know what we don't know, and anything can be taking place behind closed doors. Despite being #Goals to their fans for years now, divorce filings reveal that Taylor felt Shumpert has the tendencies of a narcissist and was struggling with insecurity due to her busy schedule while also berating her for taking time off to be a mother and heal her body after giving birth to their two daughters.

Currently, the former lover's divorce is in the custody agreement stages. Radar Online reports that a recent hearing included a request from the athlete's attorney to schedule a set time with him, 7-year-old Junie, and 3-year-old Rue. The court agreed that Shumpert should see his kids 4-6 days out of the month, and for now, he'll be picking them up from Taylor's house, where they'll return at the end of his weekends. The holiday season belongs to the vocalist this year, though this agreement is only in place until a judge determines who gets primary custody of the girls.

Read More: Teyana Taylor Bares Her Abs For The Public Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce Scandal

Teyana Taylor and Her Little Ones to Celebrate the Holidays Together

Taylor's legal team is already demanding primary custody and child support after she secretly filed for divorce nearly a year ago. "She has been the primary caretaker of the parties’ minor children since their births," documents note before stating that Junie and Rue's best interest would be to stay in their mother's care most of the time. When with Iman, she claims they "are not fed properly" and "appear to be dishevelled."

We can't imagine the stress that comes with navigating a divorce in the public eye, but so far, Teyana Taylor is handling the situation like a pro. Even when she found herself falling victim to pregnancy rumours after stepping out on the red carpet while bloated last month, the "Rose in Harlem" hitmaker managed to laugh off those living rent-free in her uterus. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Is Teyana Taylor Pregnant? Starlet Addresses Rumours After Raising Eyebrows At Gotham Awards

[Via]