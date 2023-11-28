Is Teyana Taylor Pregnant? Starlet Addresses Rumours After Raising Eyebrows At Gotham Awards

With or without Iman Shumpert by her side, Teyana Taylor has always been that girl. The Harlem-born entertainer is going through a major period of transition ahead of her 33rd birthday, confirming the end of her often-idolized marriage to the NBA player after he and his legal team made previously private documents public information. While she initially tried to convince us there was no bad blood between the two (and no cheating), we now know that infidelity is one of the reasons that Taylor first filed to conclude her union with Shumpert many months ago.

Amid all the chaos, recent reports claim that the parents of two are no longer living together. For his part, the athlete has been feeding into the social media scandal by reposting a Joe Budden meme. Meanwhile, Taylor continues to stay booked and busy with public appearances, including one at the annual Gotham Awards earlier this week. She let her face and body card speak for themselves in a simple but sexy black dress, though some eagle-eyed sleuths couldn't help but notice the "Rose In Harlem" hitmaker's midsection looking more full than usual.

Teyana Taylor Reminds Us She's Human Too

The video above shows that, perhaps Taylor could be early on in expecting, but more realistically, she's just a human woman who was feeling more bloated than anticipated on her night out. Once the gossip got back to her, the East Coast icon quickly cleared up any misconceptions. "Auntey ain't preggo y'all! I just had to pee 😭, Y'all know that pee pouch ain't nothing to play wit 😩😩😩😭😂," she made light of the situation. "My kangaroo head a** 🦘."

False pregnancy accusations are just the latest cherry on top of Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor's divorce. Despite her attempts to keep the situation between them private, the athlete exposed the news to the whole world earlier this month, creating serious tension between him and his ex-wife. While none of this is easy to deal with, we're willing to bet that Halle Bailey is relieved to have the spotlight shifted off of her after weeks of speculation about her carrying DDG's baby. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

