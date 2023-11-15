Halle Bailey Shares New Selfies Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Earlier this month, Halle Bailey became subject to voracious pregnancy rumors online. Shortly after the rumors broke she took to Instagram to show off a particularly flashy Gucci dress. While the post didn't exactly fuel speculation, it didn't do anything to slow it down. Neither did the vacation photos she shared with boyfriend DDG which had fans pouring over them looking for a baby bump.

Just a day later, DDG shared a clip to Snapchat that massively increased the speculation among fans. When they slowed it down to frame-by-frame many believed they could see a pregnant Halle in the corner of the screen. DDG ultimately laughed off the rumors describing anyone who was pushing them as a conspiracy theorist. He also said that "the internet is so gullible" which some fans interpreted as even more evidence that he was trying to deny the pregnancy. Check out Halle's newest Instagram post below.

Halle Bailey Is Brushing Off Pregnancy Rumors

"minding my business…wbu?" she said in a caption seeming to acknowledge what fans were discussing online. In the comments, fans debated whether they had the right to speculate. "I hope she never tells yall the answers yall looking for," one of the top comments reads. But other fans came down on the other side. "in ur business tryna see if your pregnant or not" and "I’m not minding my business! When is your due date?" two other comments read.

Even dating back to last month there was plenty of speculation that DDG and Halle could be expecting. Nick Canon even did a joke about DDG welcoming him to the "baby daddy gang" when the rumors first began to emerge. While the joke seemed to be in good faith, it probably didn't help with the rumors. What do you think of Halle Bailey posting some selfies to Instagram amid her swirling pregnancy rumors? Let us know in the comment section below.

