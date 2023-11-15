Halle Bailey Shares New Selfies Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Halle Bailey isn’t doing much to confirm or deny her pregnancy rumors.

BYLavender Alexandria
Halle Bailey Shares New Selfies Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Earlier this month, Halle Bailey became subject to voracious pregnancy rumors online. Shortly after the rumors broke she took to Instagram to show off a particularly flashy Gucci dress. While the post didn't exactly fuel speculation, it didn't do anything to slow it down. Neither did the vacation photos she shared with boyfriend DDG which had fans pouring over them looking for a baby bump.

Just a day later, DDG shared a clip to Snapchat that massively increased the speculation among fans. When they slowed it down to frame-by-frame many believed they could see a pregnant Halle in the corner of the screen. DDG ultimately laughed off the rumors describing anyone who was pushing them as a conspiracy theorist. He also said that "the internet is so gullible" which some fans interpreted as even more evidence that he was trying to deny the pregnancy. Check out Halle's newest Instagram post below.

Read More: Halle Bailey & DDG Win Halloween With Tupac & Janet Jackson “Poetic Justice” Tribute

Halle Bailey Is Brushing Off Pregnancy Rumors

"minding my business…wbu?" she said in a caption seeming to acknowledge what fans were discussing online. In the comments, fans debated whether they had the right to speculate. "I hope she never tells yall the answers yall looking for," one of the top comments reads. But other fans came down on the other side. "in ur business tryna see if your pregnant or not" and "I’m not minding my business! When is your due date?" two other comments read.

Even dating back to last month there was plenty of speculation that DDG and Halle could be expecting. Nick Canon even did a joke about DDG welcoming him to the "baby daddy gang" when the rumors first began to emerge. While the joke seemed to be in good faith, it probably didn't help with the rumors. What do you think of Halle Bailey posting some selfies to Instagram amid her swirling pregnancy rumors? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Halle Bailey And DDG Dress Up As Whitney And Bobby, Tells People To Touch Grass

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.