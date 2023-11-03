pregnancy rumors
- RelationshipsNelly Hilariously Thirsts Over Ashanti's Thighs Amid Pregnancy RumorsAshanti's "thighs be thigh'in."By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsAshanti & Nelly Fuel Pregnancy Rumors With Miami Performance, Fans Suspect Baby BumpAshanti continues to rock oversized clothing.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicAshanti Performs With Ja Rule Amid Pregnancy Rumors, Keeps Fans GuessingFans speculate that Ashanti opted to perform in an oversized t-shirt to hide her growing bump.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsDraya Michele Labeled A "Predator" Over Jalen Green Pregnancy RumorsMichele is 39 while Green is 21. By Ben Mock
- MusicIce Spice Quick To Dispel Pregnancy Rumors After Posting A Quick Outfit CheckIce Spice wanted to clear the air.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJa Rule Offers Ashanti Parenting Advice Amid Pregnancy RumorsThe New York rapper had a very simple, kind of obvious, but nonetheless important piece of advice for her and Nelly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsIs Rihanna Pregnant Again?An X Premium user appears to have started a viral rumor using a picture from the singer's last preganancy.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearAshanti's Sizzling Bikini Thirst Traps Leave Fans Questioning Pregnancy ReportsIn December, it was reported that Ashanti and Nelly are expecting their first child together.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsDDG Reveals His "Daughter" With Halle Bailey In New Troll PostIf there's one thing about the Michigan native, it's that he's going to use all this social media attention to his advantage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipIs There A Baby Crying In DDG & Halle Bailey's Christmas Vlog? Fans Think SoYou can even hear someone saying "Cut!" when cries ring out, and then it cuts to something else. Do you think it's legit or just coincidence?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHalle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors Fueled By "The Color Purple" Premiere LookHalle Bailey has yet to directly address the speculation.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicHalle Bailey Is Thankful For Her "Real Supporters" Amid Pregnancy RumorsMay think she's addressing the swirling pregnancy rumors she's been subject to. By Lavender Alexandria
- GossipSlim Thug Addresses Rumors About Him Impregnating Cousin: WatchApparently, this decade-long narrative is a little more complicated than it seems... or is the rapper just trolling us here?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSummer Walker Responds To New Lil Meech Pregnancy RumorsWalker had the jokes for fans claiming she's pregnant.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsIs Erica Dixon Pregnant? "L&HH" Star Reveals If She And Lil Scrappy Are Expecting Another ChildThe co-parents were recently spotted in Hawaii and Vegas together.By Ben Mock
- LifeHalle Bailey Accuses Pregnancy Sleuths Of Racism Over Nose Comments"Leave me the hell alone!" the Disney actress told people living rent free in her uterus.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey Shares New Selfies Amid Pregnancy RumorsHalle Bailey isn't doing much to confirm or deny her pregnancy rumors.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsDDG Allegedly Confirms Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors With Accidental Snapchat PostFans want an explanation.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsRihanna & ASAP Rocky Pregnancy Rumors Go Viral Thanks To Misleading TweetSome people have nothing better to do.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRemy Ma Addresses Pregnancy RumorsSome fans think Remy Ma could be expecting.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipKourtney Kardashian Birth Rumors: Kylie Jenner & Travis Barker Reportedly Go To HospitalThese sightings are all purely speculative and unconfirmed, but they do line up with Kourt and Travis' timeline for their child.By Gabriel Bras Nevares