Flo Milli's Response To Pregnancy Rumors Has Fans Rolling Their Eyes

Fans feel she's delaying the inevitable.

However, the variety of responses doesn't stop there. Some of Flo Milli's female fans were rushing to her defense. "Y’all be showing that y’all men.. all girls do this when they bloated/ got a food baby." But other folks are combating and predicting how far she's along in the process. "That nose all the tell we need. She 4months already😄" Overall, it looks like many will need to constantly monitor her status for the next few months before they finally believe the femcee.

There's a massive crowd of doubters in her replies, with one X user saying, "Not when you doing poses like this," with a picture of her cupping her stomach. Another adds, "WE SAW YOU RUB IT." Others were even making comparisons to other celebrities' reveals. "She 🧢 just Halle Bailey during her pregnancy. Like okkk babe😭. It's ok tho, she can share we she's ready."

But Flo didn't waste too much time shutting down the supportive messages. She hilariously tweeted, "damn i cant be bloated??" Pregnancy rumors are extremely common among celebs, especially since we live in such a reactionary world nowadays. So, it's no surprise that so many were jumping to conclusions following the initial video. However, fans are also assuming things in regard to Flo's tweet.

It's apparently pregnant season right now with multiple celebrities making such announcements as of late. However, Mobile, Alabama rapper Flo Milli is telling fans and her peers to pump the brakes on her. Yesterday, the "Never Lose Me" hitmaker went viral for a video she uploaded to her Instagram teasing a new single. "What yall think i should name this song??" she asked her followers. However, no one was really interested about the music. Instead, everyone's attention was drawn to the rapper's stomach. Many were dubbing her pregnant and many had their mouths on the floor. "FLO WAIT WAIT THIS ALOT RN," Sexyy Red commented. "😍😍😍😍😍😍 congratulations omg 💖💖💖✨✨✨✨🩵🩵" Coi Leray added.

