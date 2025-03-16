Flo Milli Is Performing All The Way Up To Delivery As She Rocks San Diego State At 9 Months

Flo Milli is on the verge of giving birth, but that didn’t stop her from delivering one final performance for her fans—despite her doctor’s warnings. On Tuesday, the rapper took to Instagram to share moments from her set at San Diego State. In a series of photos and videos, she reflected on the milestone. “Just did my last show 9 months pregnant,” she wrote. “Even tho my Doc told me not to go I’m glad I still went [laughing emoji] San Diego State was lit. Girlies drop some Mom tips b4 I go into labor.”

Speculation about Flo Milli’s pregnancy surfaced in November. She posted a video of herself dancing with a masked man who rested his hand on her stomach. The clip teased a new track sampling T-Pain’s "I'm N Luv (Wit A Stripper)," where she raps, “He eat it up in the backseat / I’m running like it’s a track meet / I know this boy wanna trap me – okay! / He wanna give me a baby / I want him to give me Mercedes!”

Flo Milli’s Pregnancy

Fans and fellow artists quickly flooded the comments with reactions. Sexyy Red wrote, “FLO WAIT WAIT THIS ALOT RN.” Baby Tate added, “I’m not gone lie I ain’t hear a word u said congratulations omg Flo Mommi Shittttt.” Initially, Flo downplayed the rumors. She responded on X, writing, “damn i cant be bloated??” before deleting the post. However, weeks later, she officially confirmed her pregnancy with a series of updates. In one, she wrote, “flo mommy shit,” and in another, she joked, “i can’t even see my coochie nomore that’s crazy.” She also limited replies to only those she follows.