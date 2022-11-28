pregnant
- SportsAnthony Edwards Accused By Instagram Model Of Getting Her PregnantThese allegations come just a few days after the Minnesota Timberwolves player's girlfriend announced her pregnancy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSexyy Red's Baby Bump Is The Center Of Her New Photos, Shows Off Pregnancy JourneyThis newest update from the "Hood Hottest Princess" shows that she'll never forget about her style despite her belly's growth.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipLil Meech Claims His Woman Is Pregnant, Fans Assume It Might Be Summer Walker"Say congratulations, bro," the "BMF" star hilariously told his entourage when he made that revelation, one that fans are scrutinizing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipNelly & Ashanti Reportedly Expecting First Child TogetherAn alleged source apparently told Us Weekly that the R&B singer is pregnant after rumors swirled due to a recent performance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipSlim Thug Addresses Rumors About Him Impregnating Cousin: WatchApparently, this decade-long narrative is a little more complicated than it seems... or is the rapper just trolling us here?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralLil Uzi Vert Signs Pregnant Woman's Belly & Names Her Child: WatchA lucky couple got to receive Uzi's excited blessing, and it's wholesome to see them put so much thought into their request.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSexyy Red Gets Backlash For Twerking During PregnancyA baby won't stop a good time, at least for the St. Louis MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsSexyy Red Seemingly Reveals She's Pregnant While Posing With SZASexyy Red appears to have confirmed that she's expecting her second child.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsTravis Barker's Family Emergency Was Kourtney Kardashian's Brief Hospital VisitKourtney is recovering and is back at home. By Zachary Horvath
- TVChrisean Rock Calls Out Her Sister For Threatening To "Beat TF" Out Of Her While Pregnant"I'm glad we filmed everything because why [you] lying on Live like dat?" Rock called out her sibling.By Hayley Hynes
- TVChrisean Rock & Blueface Learn She's 20 Weeks Pregnant On "Crazy In Love"Chrisean also got into a fight with her sister Tesehki in a snippet of a new episode from Season 2.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDa Brat Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Jesseca DupartDa Brat and Jesseca Dupart have welcomed their first child together.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsLil Meech Responds To Woman Telling Summer Walker He Got Her PregnantThe allegations just keep rolling against these two.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsRihanna "In No Rush" To Marry A$AP Rocky: ReportRihanna reportedly isn't rushing into marriage with A$AP Rocky.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsChief Keef's BM Claims He Got Bhad Bhabie Pregnant As A TeenagerShe made a simple but cutting Instagram Story post after the social media star and rapper detailed her relationship with Sosa.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeChrisean Rock's Pregnancy Journey Takes A Turn: "I'm Not In The Mood For None Of The Baby Traditions & Shit"The blue-haired mother-to-be vented to followers on IG Live about her unsettling emotions.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeYoung Thug Trial Faces Bump As Lawyers Of Two YSL Codefendants Are PregnantWhile prosecutors filed to try the codefendants separately, their lawyers maintain they can still represent them in the RICO case.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRihanna Representative Confirms She's Pregnant With Second ChildAfter her Super Bowl halftime show turned heads, a representative from her team confirmed she's expecting baby number two.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeChrisean Rock Deadlifts Over 300 Pounds, Blueface's Mom Says She's Not Pregnant"Absolutely not pregnant. That man would lost his license for allowing such an exercise," Karlissa Saffold said of the personal trainer working with Chrisean.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsNe-Yo's Baby Mama Speaks On Getting Pregnant During His MarriageEarlier this month, the "So Sick" singer finalized his divorce from Crystal Renay.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsNaomi Osaka Reveals She's PregnantOsaka will be taking the entire year off.By Alexander Cole
- GramJhene Aiko’s Dad Awaits The Birth Of His Ninth Child Jhene Aiko's dad took to Instagram to give fans an update on the status of his unborn baby boy. By Lamar Banks