Lil Reese's Ex Alleges He Pulled A Gun On Her While She Was Pregnant Amid Jail Sentence

These cases just got uglier.

Lil Reese is currently facing a five-year prison sentence for assaulting a family member back in 2022, but he faces a lot of other trouble as well. Moreover, his ex girlfriend and mother of his child Kimani recently appeared on the Fly Girls Talk podcast to speak on their relationship and some allegations of domestic violence against him. Kimani specifically accused the rapper of pulling a gun on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, which allegedly happened in the middle of a physical argument in which she grabbed a knife to protect herself.

"We was arguing before that," Lil Reese's ex Kimani stated. "And I was pregnant. So I'm just like, 'You're not finna hit me and hurt my baby. I'ma stab the f**k out you.' But I never wanted to hurt him. It was more of a protective thing, you know? [...] This was two years ago, three years ago, maybe. [...] But we was arguing and he was, like, wrestling me, trying to get my phone and stuff. And I'm pregnant as f**k. Who wants to deal with that while they're pregnant?"

Read More: Lil Reese Blasts The Media For Coverage Of His Arrest After Case Dismissal

Is Lil Reese In Jail?

Furthermore, Kimani called Lil Reese pulling a gun on her "a slap in the face," questioning why he's treating a pregnant woman as if she was one of his "opps." In addition, she and the Fly Girls Talk host Taia Gabrielle about how the Internet can exacerbate these issues, bleed them into each other, and exaggerate them to a degree that goes too far. Fortunately, nothing happened in this instance, but other allegations don't end as happily. Not only that, but Kimani also claimed that she tried to talk to Reese's mom about putting him in rehab and getting him the help that he needs.

Meanwhile, from behind bars, Lil Reese continues to rep for Chicago, as he recently shared a Smurk song on social media from behind bars amid Lil Durk's own controversial legal case. That's a much more wide-ranging and heavy topic, though. Regardless, these are still some pretty nasty accusations to make, although Reese has denied many others thrown his way in recent years.

Read More: Lil Reese Denies Inciting Violence Amid Bhad Bhabie Controversy

[via]

