Lil Reese Is Serving A 5 Year Prison Sentence

Lil Reese will be eligible for parole in 2026.

Lil Reese was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of assaulting a family member back in March 2022. The sentence was handed out on October 16 in Harris County, Texas, as caught by HipHopDX. He'll be eligible for parole in August 2026 with a release date currently set for February 6, 2029.

Reese was previously arrested and held on a $60,000 bond for the assault in May 2022. Further details are unclear. It's just one of several incidents the 31-year-old rapper has faced legal trouble for in recent years. This September, he was arrested for allegedly punching and strangling his ex-girlfriend at a strip club in Houston. Before that, a woman accused him of allegedly raping her, although the case was later dismissed in court. “So today was my first court date for the false ass sh*t that b*tch said I did and guess what case dismiss I wanna see they post and put this all around like they did when they said I rapped [sic] a lien b*tch," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at the time.

Lil Reese Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison

Reese had previously complained about the media coverage of the rape allegation, writing in a post from July: “On my sister Ree Ree the whole story cap and made up fuc I look like this ain’t that I know better and the same way ya’ll posting that shi make sure ya’ll post the case get thrown out on my court date they do anything for clout and tryna come up try again.”