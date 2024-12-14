Ice Cube Opens Up About His New Album “Man Down,” Legacy, And The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

For Day one of HotNewHipHop's 12 Days Of Christmas special, we spoke to the legendary Ice Cube about his new album, and the impact he has left on West Coast rap.

Few names in hip-hop carry as much weight as Ice Cube. With over 30 years in the game, the legendary rapper, actor, and businessman has earned his place as a hip-hop icon. Whether it’s his groundbreaking work with N.W.A., his solo career, or his influence in hip-hop cinema, Cube has always kept it real. Now, he’s back with Man Down, a highly anticipated album that proves he’s still true to his roots while pushing the envelope. From deep, thought-provoking tracks to bangers like "It's My Ego," the album captures Cube’s perspective on the world as well as his vision for the future.

In this exclusive interview with HotNewHipHop, Ice Cube opened up about the making of Man Down. Cube discussed how important it was for the album to connect with his fans and deliver that familiar sound they’ve come to expect. "It's important to do what you do best,” Cube said. “After decades in the game, my experimental phase is over. I’m making records that I know sound good and that I feel my audience is looking for. That West Coast sound, that G-Funk flavor, is right up my alley. It's what we’ve been doing from day one, so it's cool to lean into it and get accepted for it.” Thus, day-one fans are in for a treat while listening to this project.

"It's My Ego" By Ice Cube

Moreover, the album comes at a point in Cube's career where he's already a seasoned vet, balancing his iconic status in hip-hop with his moves in film, sports, and business. Man Down blends the raw, street-level storytelling Cube is known for while also diving into some real-world topics. One of the main themes is masculinity today. Furthermore, he speaks on the way manhood is viewed and the misconceptions surrounding what it means to be masculine in today’s society. In our conversation, Cube broke it down and shared his thoughts on the topic.

Beyond Man Down, Cube also spoke candidly about the current state of hip-hop music on the West Coast. However, he offered a grounded perspective on the shifting tides of hip-hop by region. “We’re having our moment,” he says. “We’ve just got to keep it going. Let’s not get cocky—let’s be happy and keep doing good music. Try to top what we’re doing.” Cube also looked back on major career milestones, talked about staying true to his roots while working on Man Down, and shared his thoughts on his role as a tastemaker in West Coast hip-hop. He even gave a sneak peek into his plans for an ambitious tour production. Keep reading to hear all about what he has to look forward to.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

HotNewHipHop: Man Down is your first solo album since 2018’s Everythang's Corrupt. It covers the topic of masculinity. How would you describe masculinity in today’s world?

Ice Cube: I think masculinity is given a bad name. When you overdo anything, it's not good. If somebody overdoses masculinity, it does become toxic. But masculine behavior itself isn't toxic just because it's masculine. That's where we are right now, and I think that's the overshoot. Nobody likes toxic people, but just because you're masculine doesn't mean you're toxic. I think masculinity is kind of under threat a little bit in today's society.



Why do you feel this was an important topic for you to talk about?



I’m a man. And I'm a masculine man. I never thought of myself with that adjective, you know what I'm saying? But that’s what I am, and I kind of wanted to stand up for guys like myself. But it’s hip-hop, so it's fun. You’ve got to be clever, talk a little shit, and still do it in a record form. You drop the jewels where you can, where they make sense. But it’s a record for everybody, really. I don’t want it to feel like this call to arms for me. It’s just a record coming from a heterosexual male perspective on what I see.

You've said in past interviews that Man Down is for Ice Cube fans. Can you talk about the creative process behind making an album that’s true to who you are and your roots?



It's important to do what you do best. After decades in the game, my experimental phase is over. I’m making records that I know sound good and that I feel my audience is looking for. These are records I’ll put out. I’ve got experimental ones I’ll never release, but the ones I put out are for the fans who got me this far. You want to make sure your day-one fans still dig the music because they influence the other generations. If your day ones don’t like it, how can you expect the others to? The day twos might hear the day ones complaining, and that’s how the cycle goes. You’ve got to stay grounded. That West Coast sound, that G-Funk flavor, is right up my alley. It's what we’ve been doing from day one, so it's cool to lean into it and get accepted for it.

Which artists, if any, do you feel are dropping gems in their music today?



Kendrick's definitely doing it. J. Cole’s an artist who does it too. They drop a lot of jewels.

You recently performed at the World Series. That was such a cool moment, especially as someone born and raised in LA. Talk about that experience and what it meant to you.



As a youngster, I grew up watching the Dodgers in the World Series—1977 and 1978. They lost both times, and I was mad. But then in 1981, they won, and we haven’t seen them in the series since. Just to see them play again, I thought, "Yeah, I just want to watch." Then I got a call, "Do you want to open up the World Series?" I was supposed to do Game 1, but Fernando Valenzuela passed away before it, so they did a tribute. It was everything I dreamed of.



What was your reaction when you got the call?



I was happy they called me. It meant a lot that the Dodgers felt I represented LA enough to bring me out. They could’ve called Snoop, Dre, anyone else, but they called me, and I was really honored.

Do you feel like your life is stamped with so many monumental moments like that?



Yeah, I feel super blessed. From meeting Dr. Dre when I was 14 to meeting John Singleton at the right time. It's kind of divine intervention. I never thought I’d be in this position, and I’m grateful for every opportunity that came my way.

Speaking of divine intervention, you had the opportunity to co-produce your own biographical drama with Straight Outta Compton and tell your own story.

It was like this: a thousand ways to get the movie wrong, and only a few to get it right. We had to go through those few ways. You couldn’t compromise. The movie could have gone off the rails and affected the legacy. People are watching to understand what happened, especially for those who weren’t there. This was the story from someone who was part of it.

Most people’s movies get made when they’re dead. So I thought, if we don’t do it, someone else will, and they might mess it all up. I make movies. I know how to make a good one, and I knew this one was going to be good. Refused to let it be trash, especially with our legacy attached to it. I was determined to make sure it came out right.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 19: Coach Ice Cube of Team Webull celebrates during the Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game at Capital One Arena on August 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Idol Roc Entertainment)

Let's about the West Coast music scene. You’ve maintained a lot of creative control throughout your career. Moreover, what advice would you give to younger artists navigating today’s corporate-dominated music landscape?



It’s not easy. You’ve got to learn as much about the business before getting into it. There are millions of tutorials online—publishing, mechanicals, royalties, promotion. Young artists should take advantage of that. Learn the business as much as you like making music. Know the business so you understand what they’re talking about when they come at you with different offers. If you don’t, it’s not going to be pretty. You’ll likely get screwed.

How would you describe the current state of West Coast music? I feel like people are saying, “The West Coast is back. We’re on top again.” What’s your perspective?



It’s banging. I don’t want to say, “This one’s on top, that one’s on top.” We’re having our moment. Some great music is coming from the OGs and our biggest artists. We’ve just got to keep it going. Eventually, someone from another region will take over, and the East Coast will have its moment. It’ll swing back around, like it always does. Let’s not get cocky—let’s be happy and keep doing good music. Try to top what we’re doing.

Do you think this has always been the case?



Yeah, that’s what I’ve seen throughout my career. When I first started, the East Coast dominated everything. It was like, there was no point in making a record if you weren’t from New York or the East Coast. Then it swung to the West, then the South. Right now, the West is having its run, but it’ll swing back to the East Coast next. And then back to the South. It’s cyclical.

People say the West Coast hits hardest when it comes to diss tracks. Your track “No Vaseline” dropped in 1991 and it’s considered one of the greatest diss tracks ever. Do you agree?



Hell yeah. Coming from a gangbanging culture, talking s**t and set tripping is second nature to us. Talking bad about anyone we see as an adversary is just part of it.

How do you think the world would react if “No Vaseline” dropped today in 2024?

There’d be chaos. Everyone would be going crazy online, analyzing every line. Some people would be upset, just like when we released it in '91. It caused a lot of s**t then, and it would now too. Hip-hop talks about the good, the bad, and the ugly.

If you could assemble a West Coast cypher with past or present artists, who would you pick?



Oh man, I’d definitely have Ras Kass and Kurupt in there. Ras Kass, Kurupt, Xzibit. I’d throw Xzibit in there too. He’s a beast. Let’s see... I would put the The Game. He’s f*cking ferocious on the mic. That would be a dope a** cypher.

I know you’re gearing up for a tour. What can we expect from that?



I’m working on a big production tour. I’ve done the “grip it and rip it” style for a long time, but now I want to create a story. More of an “Evening with Ice Cube” type of feel. A big production that combines my music and movies in a cohesive way. I want it to be entertaining for the people.

Sounds amazing. What does a day in the life or evening look like for you these days?

I usually get up early, around 5 or 6 a.m. I’m the first one up in my house. I jump on my computer, see what I need to focus on for the day. I’ll drink some coffee, check the news, and get my day started. Sometimes I listen to beats and brainstorm ideas. I’ve got meetings, interviews, and calls—usually a lot going on. Later, I’ve got a meeting about putting a Big3 team in Seattle. I’m always working on business moves.

Before we go, is there anything you want to leave us with? What’s coming up for you?