Ice Cube Delivered Immaculate Vibes With His Summer-Ready Track "It Was A Good Day"

Ice Cube is one of hip-hop's most beloved legends. Overall, he has classic records, and he is a pioneer when it comes to West Coast hip-hop. Without him, there are a lot of artists who would simply not exist today. Furthermore, his talents go beyond just hip-hop. He is a successful actor, and a successful entrepreneur who has built his very own basketball league. At this point in his career, he can do pretty well anything. His fans rock with him, and they know he is constantly fighting the good fight.

Having said all of that, the summer is approaching, and there is no doubt that Cube's music is great when the sun is shining the brightest. A great example of this is his song "It Was A Good Day." The production from DJ Pooh delivers some nostalgia-inducing guitars that immediately bring you to a happier place. Meanwhile, Cube raps about his day and all of the things he got to do. It is such a simple concept, yet it works extremely well.

Ice Cube x DJ Pooh

This iconic song has cemented its place in pop culture. For instance, it was in the video game Grand Theft Auto-San Andreas, which is known for its West Coast aesthetic. In fact, a lot of younger people were put on to West Coast hip-hop thanks to the game, and this song in particular. These days, Ice Cube still makes music, and he is still putting out great work. Hopefully, he continues to make music for as long as the inspiration still strikes.

Quotable Lyrics:

Drove to the pad and hit the showers

Didn't even get no static from the cowards

'Cause just yesterday them fools tried to blast me

Saw the police and they rolled right past me

