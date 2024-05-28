Ice Cube Reaffirms That "No Vaseline" Is Superior To "Ether", "Not Like Us", & More: "I Took Out Four Motherf***ers"

There is a laundry list of memorable diss tracks throughout rap's 50 plus year history. However, there are only a handful that sit the highest in hip-hop lore. Most avid listeners will tell you that either "Hit 'Em Up" by Tupac or something like an "Ether" from Nas reigns over all of them. However, there is still an MC who is a staunch advocate for his own body of work. That would be nonother than Ice Cube. The West Coast rapper was put in an awkward position during the peak of his career when he was with N.W.A. Unfortunately, things did not pan out and he ultimately departed. However, that difference between the group and Ice Cube spawned "No Vaseline", which he believes remains the greatest diss song ever even over songs like "Ether".

Of course, there has been some new competition thrown into the fray over the last month or so. Kendrick Lamar and Drake were firing off diss records left and right, sometimes even multiple times a day. The one that fans and rappers see as the best out of the bunch is "Not Like Us". It has grown extremely rapidly since its release at the beginning of May. Still though, Ice Cube is still keeping the crown on "No Vaseline", and here is why.

Ice Cube Makes His Case For "No Vaseline" Over "Ether" & Others

In a recent stage performance, the Los Angeles artist showed love to those diss records we alluded to. But in case the people in the back could not hear, Cube reiterated his argument one more time for you. "One MC... I took out four motherf***ers and the manager. You can't beat that." In addition, he did take the time to clarify that him and N.W.A. are still tight, especially with that happening 30 plus years ago.

