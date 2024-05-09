Ice Cube Doesn't Like Watching Drake And Kendrick Lamar Battle

Ice Cube's venomous pen is legendary. He took on N.W.A. and beat them single-handedly with the diss classic "No Vaseline." He took it to Common and conscious hip-hop with "Westside Slaughterhouse."He even wrote the definitive police diss with N.W.A.'s "F**k tha Police." If any rapper seems like they'd be all for the current battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, it would be Ice Cube. This is what makes his stance on the matter so surprising. Not only did Cube refuse to pick sides in the battle, but he claimed that he hasn't enjoyed watching it.

Ice Cube appeared on Canada’s E-Talk to discuss the battle. He was forthright with the host, admitting that he wasn't really a fan of watching rappers go back-and-forth when he isn't involved. His reasoning? The global reach of hip-hop music. In Cube's estimation, battles have become so big that rappers risk being humiliated in front of the whole world. That's not something he wants to champion. "All walks of life know what’s going on," he asserted. "And some people can’t really take that kind of humiliation. I don’t really like seeing rappers beef."

Ice Cube Laments The "Humiliation" Of Rap Beef

Cube was also quick to reference the violence that rap battles could spark. He was it firsthand during the 1990s, which is partially why he agreed to make peace with Common in 1997. "Beefs are volatile," he told the host. "You always have to be careful that a beef doesn’t turn into a murder. Back in the day, you’d do a diss record, but it would stay somewhat in the Hip Hop community." Despite taking a mature angle to the current battle, Cube said he understood why Drake and Lamar were hashing their problems out on record. "It happens," he added. "Hey, it’s part of the game."

Ice Cube has voiced appreciation for Drake in the past, but he holds Lamar in much higher regard. He claimed that K. Dot has been "carrying" the West Coast since the 2010s. During a 2012 interview with HipHopDX, Cube praised the Compton rapper for quoting him on the album good kid, m.A.A.d City. "You can respect an artist like that,"Cube stated. "When true talent steps on the scene, it should be rewarded, whether it’s deep music that grips your soul or it’s just booty-shaking music."

