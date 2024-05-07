Ice Cube's Son Questions If Drake Forfeited Kendrick Lamar Battle

A lot happened on May 3. The battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar had been pretty evenly played up to that point, but the latter snatched the lead. He dropped 3 diss tracks against Drake in the span of 36 hours, and all of them hit. Hard. Drake's own diss, "Family Matters," got lost in the shuffle, and when he was able to muster a response, "The Heart Part 6," fans had already made up their minds. Lamar is the frontrunner to win (if he hasn't already).

Drake and Lamar have been invested in this battle, but something has changed with the former. The 6 God seems gun shy, and O'Shea Jackson, Jr. has noticed. The actor and son of Ice Cube hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to reflect on the latest Drake diss. His conclusion? The rapper might have called it a day in the song's lyrics. "Wait," Jackson tweeted. "Did he just lowkey say he done with this? ...." The actor didn't provide evidence, but a glance at the lyrics for "The Heart Part 6" definitely supports his interpretation.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. Fears That Drake Called It Quits

The outro to the song sees Drake reflect on the battle in the past tense. He repeatedly talks about losing interest in the battle and moving on. "You could drop a hundred more records, I'll see you later," he raps. "Yeah, maybe when you meet your maker. I don't wanna fight with a woman beater, it feeds your nature." Drake also drops bars about not wanting to get into things unless Lamar plans on being "truthful" with his accusations. "Just let me know when we're gettin' to the facts," he adds.

Jackson's theory is further supported by Drake's previous diss. "Family Matters" is a six-minute epic, but the second verse has the rapper claiming that he's going on vacation. "I'm goin' on vacation now, hope next time y'all plan it right," he spits. "'Cause you gotta pay for sayin' my name, guess now n**gas understand the price." Drake sounded like he wanted to be done on "Family Matters," but taken in conjunction with the latest diss, and we may very well be looking at the end.

Drake is also in the difficult decision of having to wait on Lamar again. He's technically the last person to respond, so if Lamar doesn't drop again then he will effectively be declared the winner. Do you think he will come back? Or do you share O'Shea Jackson, Jr.'s concern?

