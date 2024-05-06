Drake Attempts To Set The Record Straight With “The Heart Part 6”

Drake had responded to Kendrick Lamar’s allegations about being a pedophile and having a secret daughter in his new diss track, “The Heart Part 6.” In doing so, he claimed he's been feeding false information to the rapper's camp to trick him into rhyming about those topics. Additionally, he alleged that Lamar is a victim of sexual abuse and blamed it for his fixation on calling Drake a pedophile.

"This Epstein angle was the sh*t I expected. TikTok videos you collected and dissected, instead of being on this direct sh*t. You rather grab your pen and misdirect sh*t," Drake raps at one point in the song. Later, he adds: "Only f*ckin' with Whitney's, not Millie Bobby Brown's, I'd never look twice at no teenager."

Drake Fires Back At Kendrick Lamar With "The Heart Part 6"

At the end of the track, Drake gets more serious and reflects on the feud thus far. "I'm not gonna lie, this sh*t was some good exercise," he admits. "It's good to get out and get the pen working. You would be a worthy competitor if I was really a predator and you weren't lying to every blogger and editor but it is what it is. You definitely got this sh*t burnt the f*ck out though. The one before the last one we finessed you into telling a story that doesn't even exist. And then you go and drop the West Coast one and try and cover that up."

Drake Hints At Kendrick Lamar Dropping Again

When Drake shared "The Heart Part 6" on Twitter, he teased that he already knows Lamar is dropping again later tonight. "And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address," he wrote. Regardless of the warning, Lamar has yet to follow up with any more songs. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud on HotNewHipHop.

Quotable Lyrics:

We plotted for a week and then we fed you the information

A daughter that's eleven years old, I bet he takes it

We thought about giving a fake name or a destination

But you so thirsty, you not concerned with investigation

