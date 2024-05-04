Kendrick Lamar Takes It There On New Drake Diss "Meet The Grahams"

Kendrick Lamar did not give Drake a second to breath. The latter dropped "Family Matters," a detailed takedown of Lamar and an excellent rebuttal to the Compton rapper's two disses. It seemed like Drake rained on Lamar's parade, but then, out of nowhere, Lamar dropped his response. "Meet the Grahams" was unleashed on the world within an hour of "Family Matters," and it is far and away the hardest diss either rapper has dropped.

"Meet the Grahams" is four verses. Each of them is targeted at a different person in Drake's life, and Lamar gets surgical with it. He talks to Drake's son Adonis, and laments the fact that he doesn't have a proper role model in his life. Dot hit on the notion of Drake being a bad father in the song "Euphoria," but he goes harder here, and advises Adonis in all the ways he thinks Drake will fall short. The second verse addresses Drake's mother, Sandra, and discusses the ways in which the rapper has let her down. It's the kind of button-pushing fans were questioning if they'd get, but Lamar was just getting warmed up for the third verse.

Kendrick Lamar Addresses Drake's Family

Kendrick Lamar claims that Drake has another child that he hasn't publicly acknowledged. He addresses this child, and expresses sympathy for the fact that she has to go through life with an absent father. It's an accusation that will haunt Drake, even though he's already denied it via social media.

The last verse turns the focus to Drake himself. Lamar restates a lot of the criticisms he made in previous songs, but with the cumulative effect of the verses that came before. This is a character assassination that few diss songs have managed to achieve. We're going to be talking about this one for a long time.

Quotable Lyrics

Money's always been illusion, but that's the life he's used to

His father prolly didn't claim him neither

History do repeats itself, sometimes it don't need a reason

But I would like to say it's not your fault that he's hidin' another child

