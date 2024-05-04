Kendrick Lamar Claims Drake Is Hiding Another Child On "Meet The Grahams"

Kendrick Lamar was ready. He dropped "6:11 In L.A." on the morning of May 3. Drake decided to rain on his parade by dropping "Family Matters" the same evening. Less than an hour later, Lamar delivered his response: "Meet the Grahams." Another six minute epic, only this time the Compton rapper is getting downright mean with him. He makes some absolutely harrowing accusations about Drake and what he does behind closed doors. He even claims that the Toronto superstar is hiding another child.

The song takes the form of an open letter to Drake's son, Adonis, who was famously exposed to the world in the Pusha T diss "The Story of Adidon." Kendrick Lamar takes a sympathetic approach to the kid, saying that his father is a bad influence. He gives Adonis advice on how to be a man, which is a sore spot that Lamar previously poked at on "6:11 In L.A." He claimed that Drake has spent too much time on his music and not on being a good parent. "Never code switch, whether right or wrong, you a black man," Lamar raps. "Even if it don't benefit your goals, do some push ups. Get some discipline, don't cut them corners like your daddy did, f*ck what Ozempic did."

Kendrick Lamar Claims Drake Has A Daughter

The real bombshell comes later in the track, though when Lamar reveals that Drake has a daughter than he has not publicly acknowledged. The third verse is addressed to Drake's alleged daughter, though the rapper refrains from using any names. He comforts the girl for not having a father in her life. "I'm sorry that your father not active inside your world," he adds. "He don't commit to much but his music, yeah, that's for sure. He a narcissist, misogynist, livin' inside his songs. Try destroy families rather than takin' care of his own."

The middle verse is a withering address to Drake's mother, Sandra Graham, but it's the third verse that really takes the cake. This is the sort of bombshell revelation fans didn't think was possible again after the Pusha T battle, and it's something that Drake is going to have to address ASAP. The last verse of the song is addressed at Drake himself, and it takes the absolutely devastating approach of highlighting all the rapper's insecurities. He effectively says that regardless of what happens with this rap battle, Drake will have to battle with himself for inner-peace. Absolutely devastating stuff. What a day for hip-hop.

