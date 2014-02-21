Clipse, the hip-hop duo Pusha T formed with his brother, No Malice, got their start with the help of Pharell Williams. The duo released their first album in 1997, though Pusha T was featured in more singles as time went on.

Pusha T co-founded Re-Up Records with his brother in 2004, and formed the hip hop group "Re-Up Gang," with Ab-Liva and Sandman. After one more album as the Clipse, Pusha T and No Malice announced they were taking a break from the duet life, and would be pursuing solo careers.

Pusha T signed with Kanye West's "GOOD Music" in 2010 and launched "Fear of God II: Let Us Pray" in 2011. He would later work on projects such as "Mercy" which featured Kanye, Big Sean, and 2 Chainz. His debut album, "My Name Is My Name" dropped in 2013 and featured production from Kanye, The Neptunes, The Dream, Just Blaze, and Swizz Beatz; and collabs with Rick Ross, Kendrick Lamar, and others.