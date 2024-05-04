Drake Unleashes On Kendrick Lamar With "Family Matters" Diss

He didn't even let Kendrick Lamar have a day. K. Dot dropped the diss "6:16 In L.A." the morning of May 3, and Drake stole his thunder by dropping his response the same exact day. Not only that, the Toronto superstar dropped a music video too. He uploaded the track "Family Matters" to YouTube with a seven minute video that sees him pick up right where he left off with "Push Ups." Literally. The beat switch at the end of Drake's first diss serves as the intro beat on "Family Matters," and he has a lot to say on it.

The writing was on the wall when Drake started posting messages on his Instagram Story. The rapper posted a clip from The Equalizer 2 in which the main character threatens to kill every one of his ops. He also posted an image of yellow caution tape. THEN DJ Akademiks began hyping up the release of the new song on X (formerly Twitter) and stream calls with Kai Cenat. Well, Drake made good on the hype and gave fans a song that's even longer than Lamar's "Euphoria."

Drake Dropped A Music Video With His Latest Diss

Drake throws shots at The Weeknd, claiming that his music plays in all the spots where "boys got a little more pride," but Dot is the main target. The title "Family Matters" riffs on the criticisms that Lamar made about his parenting skills. The music video also goes out of its way to upend this claim, with footage of Drake holding his son and walking around his mansion. The rapper ALSO dismisses the fact that K. Dot got a number one with "Like That," claiming that he only did so because he was talking the 6 God. He even goes as far as to suggest that Lamar should give him the money he got from the song.

Like with every diss that's been released thus far, the lyrics on "Family Matters" are dense. Drake has a lot to address, both in terms of enemies and the things Lamar said about him in the last week. It's part of the fun. What we didn't expect was the music video treatment. Drake has clearly been planning out this rollout for a while. We're excited to see what this diss spawns next in the battle.

