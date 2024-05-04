Rick Ross Jokingly Blames Drake After His Jet Crash-Landed In Dallas

It's all fun and feuds until someone gets hurt. Rick Ross has spent the last month clowning his former collaborator Drake on social media. He went after the Toronto rapper's plastic surgery, his attempts to emulate African American culture, and his private jet. He claimed that Drake had been given an old jet when he signed to Young Money, and warned him to be careful the next time he took it for a spin. The rapper's words evidently came back to bite him. Less than a month after he was clowning Drake's jet, Ross' private jet was forced to make a crash landing in Dallas, Texas.

The exact cause of the crash has not been revealed. Photos from the landing were obtained by the X (formerly Twitter) account Keep6ixSolid. These photos show the jet, with Ross' name emblazoned on the side, on a large patch of grass. The caption that came with the photos mocked Ross' past as a C.O., but it confirmed he walked away from the landing unscathed. "The retired Miami government employee and current cosplayer walked away unharmed because the wing stopped the plan," it read. The news quickly spread on social media, with DJ Akademiks reposting and sending his best wishes to the rapper.

Read More: Rick Ross Calls Drake & Zack Bia "Hall & Oates"

Drake Liked The Post Confirming Rick Ross' Safety

The most notable response, however, was from Drake. Rick Ross and Drake are about as opposed as two rappers could be at the current moment. The latter called out the rapper's age on "Push Ups," and Ross spent the entirety of "Champagne Moments" calling Drake "white boy." That being said, the 6 God was seemingly pleased to see that his former partner-in-crime had landed safely. He liked the KeepSixSolid post. Fans flocked to X to meme the incident, and make jokes about Drake planning the crash landing. Ross even got in on the fun, posting the caption "Drake fighter jet shot us down!" on his IG Story.

At the end of the day, though, these two rappers have known each other for over a decade. There was a time where Drake actually considered Rick Ross to be his favorite person to rap with. I got respect for a lot of rappers," he said during his It's All a Blur tour. "But I got one guy, he's my favorite to rap with on any song. His name is Rick Ross. That's my brother." The tour took place in 2023. A lot has transpired since then, but it's a good time to remember the great music Drake and Ross gave fans.

Read More: Rick Ross Names The Drake Collab He Loves The Most