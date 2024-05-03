Rick Ross Calls Drake & Zack Bia "Hall & Oates"

Maybach Music Group Presents... #BEAUTYANDBELAIRE
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 12: Rick Ross attends Maybach Music Group Presents #BEAUTYANDBELAIRE at Roberts Estate on December 12, 2016 in Fayetteville, Georgia. (Photo By Prince Williams/ Wireimage)

Rick Ross continues to mock Drake.

Today, Kendrick Lamar dropped off yet another Drake diss track, "6:16 In LA." The song follows the release of "Euphoria," which he unleashed earlier this week. Aside from going in on Drizzy, Kendrick name-dropped DJ Akademiks, Kash Doll, and more. He even mentioned Zack Bia, a musician and influencer who's become a close friend of Drake's, joining him on tour last year.

"You playin' dirty with propaganda, it blow up on ya/ You're playin' nerdy with Zack Bia and Twitter bots/ But your reality can't hide behind wifi/ Your lil' memes is losin' steam, they figured you out," Kendrick raps. Journalist Elliot Wilson took to Instagram today to share a photo of Bia and Drizzy together, prompting none other than Rick Ross to respond.

Rick Ross Mocks Drake & Zack Bia

"Hall and Oates," Rozay wrote simply, comparing Bia and Drake to the 70s pop duo. He's since taken to his Instagram Story with a clip of himself singing along to Hall & Oates, further mocking Drizzy. Fans are finding the comparison pretty funny, and are unsurprised that Ross was quick to jump in today. It's not the first time he got involved amid Kendrick and Drake's lyrical feud, as he himself dropped a diss track earlier this month, "Champagne Moments." On it, he refers to Drake as "white boy," accuses him of leaking his own music and using ghostwriters, and more.

Drake later responded to this on "Push Ups," poking fun at Rick Ross' age, and claiming that all of his top songs performed well only thanks to him. What do you think of Rick Ross continuing to clown Drake? What about him comparing Drake and Zack Bia to Hall & Oates? Are you a fan of Kendrick Lamar's new diss track, "6:16 In LA"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

