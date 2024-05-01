DJ Akademiks Claims Rick Ross' Drake Diss Was Better Than Kendrick Lamar's, Ross Responds

DJ Akademiks has been very vocal about the Drake situation with Kendrick Lamar. Overall, he has Drake winning the feud, although we always suspected that would be true. Akademiks is a huge Drake stan, and he would never go against him. Yesterday, Kendrick Lamar dropped off "Euphoria," and in the minds of many, Lamar now has the lead. However, Ak begs to differ, and he was making some interesting comments on social media yesterday. For instance, he compared "Euphoria" to the Ross diss, "Champagne Moments."

In the tweet below, you can see that Akademiks called "Champagne Moments" a better diss record than "Euphoria." In Ak's eyes, Ross was funny, while Kendrick regurgitated talking points we've already heard. To be fair to Kendrick, what did people expect? "The Story Of Adidon" has broken a lot of people's brains as to how diss tracks are supposed to go. Regardless, Ross saw this praise from Akademiks, and decided that it would be a good idea to weigh in with more jokes at Drake's expense.

DJ Akademiks Praises Rick Ross

"He really had his body altered," Ross wrote. "Nose remixed. Abs edited." This subsequently led to a response from Akademiks, who wrote "Why is Rick ross like this. Bruh can someone tell him we coming to his car show . Tell him to chilllllllll." Ross is refusing to hold back, and it is definitely admirable. Now, fans are waiting for the Drake response, and it will be interesting to see what kind of angle he runs with.

Let us know what you think of DJ Akademiks and his hot take, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Akademiks is wrong for what he is saying here? Do you believe that Rick Ross is doing too much with the Drake jokes? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

