DJ Akademiks Claims Rick Ross' Drake Diss Was Better Than Kendrick Lamar's, Ross Responds

BYAlexander Cole100 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Awards 2022 - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Rick Ross attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Ross is a petty individual.

DJ Akademiks has been very vocal about the Drake situation with Kendrick Lamar. Overall, he has Drake winning the feud, although we always suspected that would be true. Akademiks is a huge Drake stan, and he would never go against him. Yesterday, Kendrick Lamar dropped off "Euphoria," and in the minds of many, Lamar now has the lead. However, Ak begs to differ, and he was making some interesting comments on social media yesterday. For instance, he compared "Euphoria" to the Ross diss, "Champagne Moments."

In the tweet below, you can see that Akademiks called "Champagne Moments" a better diss record than "Euphoria." In Ak's eyes, Ross was funny, while Kendrick regurgitated talking points we've already heard. To be fair to Kendrick, what did people expect? "The Story Of Adidon" has broken a lot of people's brains as to how diss tracks are supposed to go. Regardless, Ross saw this praise from Akademiks, and decided that it would be a good idea to weigh in with more jokes at Drake's expense.

Read More: What Is Rick Ross' Best-Selling Album?

DJ Akademiks Praises Rick Ross

"He really had his body altered," Ross wrote. "Nose remixed. Abs edited." This subsequently led to a response from Akademiks, who wrote "Why is Rick ross like this. Bruh can someone tell him we coming to his car show . Tell him to chilllllllll." Ross is refusing to hold back, and it is definitely admirable. Now, fans are waiting for the Drake response, and it will be interesting to see what kind of angle he runs with.

Let us know what you think of DJ Akademiks and his hot take, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Akademiks is wrong for what he is saying here? Do you believe that Rick Ross is doing too much with the Drake jokes? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Rick Ross Lookalike Fools Fan On Vacation

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
DJ Akademiks (6)MusicDJ Akademiks Resorts To Drinking After Hearing Rick Ross' Drake Diss11.7K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventMusicDrake Seemingly Agrees With DJ Akademiks That Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar, And Future Used His Name For Clout105.7K
SpringHill Presents - Please Do Touch The ArtMusicRick Ross Posts Alleged Evidence Of "BBL Drake's" Nose Job9.0K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventMusicDrake & His Pettiness On Full Display After Walking Out To Future Track At His Show11.4K