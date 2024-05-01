DJ Akademiks Mocks Kendrick Lamar Drake Diss, Claims Kendrick Is Rapping Like Carlton From "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air"

DJ Akademiks is easily one of the biggest Drake defenders on the internet. Overall, whenever Drake has found himself in a feud, you can count on Ak to be on his side. Throughout this Kendrick Lamar spat, Ak has remained a proponent of Drizzy's greatness. In fact, every single day, Ak has put Kendrick on the clock for a response. Well, yesterday, Lamar gave us that response with a 6-minute track called "Euphoria." Although some were expecting jazz instrumentals and something light, Lamar ended up giving fans a scathing track with three beat switches.

Throughout the song, Kendrick eviscerated Drake for the way he talks, acts, and even dresses. Furthermore, he perpetuated numerous narratives that are already out there about Drake. However, the big difference here is that Kendrick did it in a unique way. At the start of the day, Akademiks was pretty impressed by Kendrick's response. As the day went by, Ak ended up changing his tune and continued to profess how Drake is on top. In the clip below, DJ Akademiks took it a step further and began mocking Lamar for his flow.

DJ Akademiks Left Unimpressed

Akademiks specifically went after the first part of the song where Kendrick decides to take things lightly. Furthermore, Akademiks went on to compare Kendrick to Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Of course, this is completely avoiding the next five minutes of the song where Kendrick ups the energy and escalates the bars with each verse. The bias here is clear, but that is what fans were expecting from Ak, and he delivered.

Let us know what you think of DJ Akademiks and his comments pertaining to this diss track, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that he is doing way too much to defend Drake? Do you agree that Kendrick's response was wack? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

