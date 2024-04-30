Kendrick Lamar euphoria
- MusicDrake References Kendrick Lamar During Surprise Concert AppearanceDrizzy and Nicki reunite amidst the chaos.ByDanilo Castro304 Views
- MusicDJ Akademiks Hypes Up Drake's Alleged Response Diss "Hi Whitney"It sounds like the 6 God is gonna take it there.ByDanilo Castro1073 Views
- MusicDrake Trolls Kendrick Lamar With "10 Things I Hate About You" ClipDrake decided to poke fun at K. Dot's emotional diss.ByDanilo Castro164 Views
- MusicDrake Reacts To Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Diss: "See You Soon"The 6 God is already planning his next move.ByDanilo Castro2.5K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Diss Was Originally 19 Minutes LongDot had even more to say about Drake, apparently.ByDanilo Castro3.5K Views
- MusicJoe Budden Claims Drake Got "Punched In The Face" By Kendrick Lamar DissThe podcaster wants front row seats to what happens next.ByDanilo Castro7.2K Views
- MusicSuge Knight Weighs In On "Euphoria" Diss: "Round One Goes To Kendrick"The Death Row honcho is siding with Makaveli's offspring. ByDanilo Castro2.7K Views
- MusicDrake Seemingly Responds To Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" DissDrake is not that impressed.ByAlexander Cole9.3K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar Drake Diss: Gunna Responds To Being Name-CheckedKendrick has the hip-hop world reeling. ByAlexander Cole6.9K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar "Euphoria" Drake Diss: Metro Boomin ReactsMetro is amused.ByAlexander Cole7.5K Views