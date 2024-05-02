Drake Clowned Online For His Nail Polish Following Hug With Birdman

Drake Performs An The SSE Hydro In Glasgow
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MARCH 23: Drake performs at The SSE Hydro on March 23, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Getty Images)

Drake and Birdman had some fans talking.

Drake is currently in a bitter feud with none other than Kendrick Lamar. Overall, both artist's fanbases are charged up. For now, it seems like fans are split on who had the better diss track. However, in many online polls, "Euphoria" has been given the edge. Online commentators such as Joe Budden have also given Kendrick the edge, while Drake fans look to poke holes in what K. Dot was saying. It has been fun to watch, and it will be very interesting to see what happens next.

As for Drake, it feels as though he cannot escape the spotlight right now. Regardless of what he does, people are commenting on it in a not-so-positive light. For instance, a video recently went viral that depicts Drake hugging Birdman backstage at a show. Of course, Birdman and Drake have a lot of love for each other, and they go way back. However, fans could not help but notice the blue nail polish that Drizzy was wearing. This led to some homophobic remarks on social media, which is not surprising these days.

Drake x Birdman

"Kendrick won. There is no reason why a straight male should have colored finger nails. Idc," one person wrote. "This is where I draw the line Drake. I have defended you this whole time..but this is the last offense ‼️" said another. Needless to say, these comments feel extremely out of line for such a small thing such as nail polish. However, with Drake in the midst of a rap feud, fans will say almost anything to belittle him. At this point, the comments are probably only fueling him harder for his response.

Let us know what you think of Drake and his nail polish, in the comments section down below. Why do you think this is such a big deal to people? Why can't Drake just express himself the way he wants to without being clowned on? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Alexander Cole
