Birdman
- MusicLil Wayne Breaks Silence After Skipping Cash Money Reunion ShowWeezy has read the angry comments.ByElias Andrews5.8K Views
- MusicBG's Legal Issues Spell Trouble For Cash Money Millionaires ReunionThe comeback album might get pushed back (again).ByElias Andrews1476 Views
- MusicDrake Clowned Online For His Nail Polish Following Hug With BirdmanDrake and Birdman had some fans talking.ByAlexander Cole2.4K Views
- MusicRick Ross Disses Drake Over Birdman Foreclosure: "Don't Do Stunna Like That"Rick Ross wants Drake to put his money where his mouth is.ByElias Andrews9.5K Views
- BeefDruski Says He's Skipping The Super Bowl in New Orleans to Avoid Seeing BirdmanFans can't be completely sure if he's joking or not.ByLavender Alexandria935 Views
- MusicYasiin Bey's Drake Apology Has Fans Theorizing That A Call Was Made To J PrinceDrake has the upper hand, it seems.ByAlexander Cole5.4K Views
- MusicBig Tymers: Where Are They Now?The collaborative efforts of Birdman and Mannie Fresh paid off before their solo careers took off. ByDemi Phillips3.0K Views
- Original ContentBirdman Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExplore Birdman and his net worth as we discuss his music career, record label, business ventures, and real estate investments.ByJake Skudder15.2K Views
- RelationshipsToni Braxton Clears The Air Around Her And Birdman's Rumored Engagement: "We Are Both Single"Toni shut down the chatter hard. ByZachary Horvath1.6K Views
- MusicWhy Was NBA YoungBoy Beefing With Joe Budden?The rapper turned podcaster had some unfavorable comments about YoungBoy.ByTeeJay Small439 Views
- MusicBirdman Issues A Warning To Joe Budden Amid NBA Youngboy SpatJoe Budden has a lot to answer for.ByAlexander Cole1.8K Views
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Interrogation Audio: Detectives Ask If Lil Wayne, Birdman, And Thugger Are BloodsAhead of the YSL RICO trial officially beginning, a two-hour audio of Young Thug's conversation with authorities has surfaced online.ByHayley Hynes6.4K Views
- MusicDruski Breaks Silence After Chain Snatching Incident: "I Handled Mines" Amidst Birdman FeudDruski claims TMZ didn't show all the camera angles.ByTallie Spencer12.0K Views
- MusicDrake Gets A Young Money Birthday Chain From BirdmanDrake got yet another notable present for his birthday.ByLavender Alexandria3.2K Views
- Pop CultureGillie Da Kid Reacts To Birdman's Clubhouse Comments: "I'm Bigger Than That Ni**a Right Now"We can hardly keep up with all the drama unfolding in the world of hip-hop lately.ByHayley Hynes3.8K Views
- Pop CultureBirdman & Rick Ross Have No Relationship, Former Confirms There's No Drama Between ThemEven if they don't work together in the future, Birdman is still wishing the best for Rozay.ByHayley Hynes4.5K Views
- MusicBirdman Claims Drake Signed Bad Bunny To OVO Since "Day One"Bad Bunny is currently signed with Rimas Entertainment. ByZachary Horvath10.1K Views
- Pop CultureDrake Calls Birdman His "Real OG," Kai Cenat, Central Cee, And Roy Woods Stop By TourVarious special guests recently visited Drake on tour.ByCaroline Fisher2.9K Views
- MusicB.G. Back In The Studio After Being Released From PrisonB.G. isn't wasting any time getting back to the music.ByTallie Spencer1.9K Views
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Hits The Studio With Birdman Amid "Barter 16" RumorsEven after allegedly turning in "Barter 16" Uzi is still in the studio.ByLavender Alexandria669 Views
- MusicBirdman Begs NBA YoungBoy To Save Hip-Hop: "We Need You, Man""This Sh*t Too Watered Down," Birdman claims.ByCaroline Fisher2.7K Views
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Recording New Music With BirdmanUzi is still working on their "Pink Tape" follow-up "Barter 16"ByLavender Alexandria897 Views
- MusicGucci Mane Shares Unique Way That Birdman Inspired HimGucci Mane told NYT about a unique way he found inspiration.ByLavender Alexandria1349 Views